Turkey – Italy was a one-sided encounter in the EURO 2020 opener, as the Azzurri secured a classy 3-0 win in the Stadio Olimpico.

An own goal from Turkish defender Merih Demiral set Italy on their way and Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne grabbed deserved goals to put gloss on the scoreline.

The win sees Roberto Mancini’s side take control of Group A, as they face Switzerland in Rome on Wednesday.

Turkey’s game against Wales in Baku, also on Wednesday, is now huge for Senol Gunes’ men.

Three things we learned, Turkey – Italy

1. Italy’s high-press relentlessly: The tempo this Italian team played at was remarkable. From start to finish they didn’t let Turkey breath and the wide players pushed high, forwards found gaps and Jorginho was allowed to dictate the tempo. It was magnificent.

2. Turkey fail to impress: Aside from one chance for Burak Yilmaz in the 93rd mintue, Turkey had nothing. Literally nothing. Yes, they would have been happy with a point from their opener, but they never looked dangerous in attack. Yilmaz was isolated and Turkey were totally overrun. Italy were good, but Turkey will have to play a lot better than this to have any chance of reaching the last 16.

3. Mancini has created a machine: Defensively they hardly had any issues and they flowed across the pitch seamlessly as one. After missing the last World Cup, Italy have rebuilt this squad and they have now won nine games in a row without conceding a goal and they are 28 games without defeat. There is a clear plan and playing style and it is working a treat.

Man of the Match: Leonardo Spinazzola – Brilliant display down the left from the Roma man. A constant threat.

Italy started well and their first big chance of the game arrived as Insigne played a great one-two but bent his shot wide.

Giorgio Chiellini then powered a brilliant header towards goal but Ugurcan Cakir pulled off a stunning save to tip it over the bar.

Immobile headed wide, then Burak Yilmaz led a rare Turkish counter attack but his cross was pushed away by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The first goal of #EURO2020 is an own goal by Demiral. Domenico Berardi with a good run and cross, and Italy deservedly lead. #TUR 0-1 #ITA pic.twitter.com/L441YbTnV9 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 11, 2021

In the second half Italy grabbed a deserved lead courtesy of an own goal, as Domenico Berardi put Meras on his backside and his cross was deflected into his own net by Demiral.

Insigne and Italy poured forward in search of a second goal, and it soon arrived.

The brilliant Berardi crossed for the superb Spinazzola and his shot was saved, but Immobile was on hand to slot home the rebound.

🔥🇮🇹 Ciro Immobile puts Italy 2-0 up against Turkey, after Spinazzola's shot was saved. The #Azzurri have been superb in the #EURO2020 opener. 🎥 @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/tARydtLc0N — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 11, 2021

It got even better for Italy late on.

After a tireless display, they won the ball high up the pitch and one of their star men got in on the act.

Immobile set up Insigne and he curled home to send the fans in Rome wild.

👏🔥🇮🇹 Lorenzo Insigne makes it 3, and makes history. This is the first time in European Championship history that Italy has scored more than 2 goals in a game. #TUR 0-3 #ITA #EURO2020 🎥 @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/yAUFQO6bei — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 11, 2021

