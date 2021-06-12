Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Eriksen fell to the ground and was unconscious during Denmark – Finland in EURO 2020.

There is huge concern for the health of Eriksen, 29, as the Danish star was led on the ground and was unresponsive.

The game was stopped and Denmark players stood around and sheltered Eriksen as he received treatment on the pitch.

Players from Denmark and Finland were in tears, as the stadium in Copenhagen fell silent.

The officials walked off the pitch along with the Finland squad, as Denmark’s players stayed on the pitch.

Eriksen was then carried off the pitch and the game was suspended by UEFA.

“The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency,” European soccer’s governing body said in a statement.

Unconfirmed reports state that a photographer from Reuters saw Eriksen raise his arm as he was carried off the pitch and was conscious.

