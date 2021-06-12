Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The health of Christian Eriksen was the main focus in Copenhagen after Finland beat Denmark 1-0 in their first-ever major tournament game.

Eriksen, 29, collapsed in the first half and required lengthy treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital for further tests.

The game was suspended for close to two hours, but then restarted after it was revealed that Eriksen was ‘awake’ and had ‘stabilized’ according to the Danish FA and UEFA.

On the pitch, Joel Pohjanpalo was the hero for Finland, as his header was the only goal of the game in the second half of the Group B encounter.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had a penalty kick saved, but the main concern remains around the health of Eriksen.

Denmark started well and Hojbjerg’s header was tipped over by Lukas Hradecky. Thomas Delaney fired over after Christian Eriksen picked him out with a cross, as Finland struggled to get going.

One ball over the top saw Teemu Pukki set free, but Denmark captain Simon Kjaer did just enough to deny him.

Martin Braithwaite then fired wide after a speedy Denmark counter, but then the game was suspended as Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.

Eriksen was taken to hospital after he received treatment on the pitch, as UEFA say he has ‘stabilized’ and the Danish FA have confirmed that the Inter Milan midfielder is ‘awake’ and is set for further examinations at hospital.

After a lengthy delay, the final four minutes plus stoppage time of the first half was played and ended 0-0, and although Denmark dominated play, Finland took the lead.

Finland scores the first goal after the restart. Goalscorer Joel Pohjanpalo refused to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/TuMLGnr4es — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 12, 2021

A high cross into the box was met by Joel Pohjanpalo and his header beat Kasper Schmeichel amid muted celebrations from the Finland players.

Denmark were then awarded a penalty kick for a foul on Poulsen but Hojbjerg had his kick saved by Hradecky.

Late on Denmark peppered the Finland goal but the minnows held on for a truly historic win.

