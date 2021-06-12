Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Moyes has signed a new contract at West Ham United as he will lead them into European action next season.

Moyes, 58, was out of contract this summer but he’s agreed a new three-year contract with the Hammers as he led them to their best-ever Premier League points tally and a sixth-place finish last season

That was above all expectations, as Moyesy had the Hammers battling for Champions League qualification for most of the campaign.

His former club Everton were among other clubs trying to entice him to leave West Ham this summer, but the Scotsman has committed his future to the Hammers.

Moyes to remain at West Ham

“I am delighted to have committed my future to West Ham United,” Moyes said. “This is where I want to be and I’m happy. I’m excited to be given this opportunity to build on what we all have already achieved here. The owners and I are fully aligned with how we want to keep developing and improving the football club.

“The Board and everyone at the Club have been fantastic to work with, giving me great support and I feel that we are all united in what we want to achieve in the coming years and how we might be able to achieve those things.”

The Hammers are in safe hands, as Moyes’ second spell in charge of the east London club has been nothing short of sensational.

After saving them from relegation in 2017-18 on a short-term deal, he moved on and Manuel Pellegrini arrived. That didn’t go as planned and Moyes then returned to steer West Ham to safety once again in 2019-20, before leading them to Europa League qualification.

What can the Hammers achieve?

With so much money wasted on big-name transfers and no real plan from a recruitment point of view from West Ham’s owners, Moyes brings stability and a clear philosophy.

They may not play the most attractive soccer in the Premier League, but they’re getting results and have gamechangers in Michail Antonio, Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek (plus Jesse Lingard who was on loan last season) who can win any game.

If Moyes can build on the solid platform he built in a 3-4-2-1 formation and add a few key players, then West Ham can continue to push for a top six finish over the next few years. The quality, and now the plan, is there.

