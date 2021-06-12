Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the latest transfer news USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

What do we think about this report?

On one hand, seeing another USMNT man at a top Premier League club would be great, but on the other, is this the right spot for Adams?

Let’s break this down.

Another USMNT star in demand…

A report from The Athletic states that Arsenal have looked at Adams as a replacement for right back Hector Bellerin, who could be moving on this summer.

With Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest regular starters at European giants, Adams has been that for Leipzig.

But despite their status as title challengers in the Bundesliga in recent years and appearances in the Champions League, there’s no doubt that Leipzig aren’t at the top level of clubs in Europe.

Per the report, Arsenal know it will be tough to sign Adams but are keen to add him. That is probably because he can play in multiple positions in midfield and defense and if he stays fit, he has that aggressive streak that Mikel Arteta loves.

Adams, 22, has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons but is highly-rated at Leipzig and after they sold Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate this summer, do they really want to sell Adams too?

Would Adams to Arsenal make sense?

With American coach Jesse Marsch, who coached Adams at the New York Red Bulls, arriving as Leipzig’s new coach this summer, this would be a strange time for Adams to move on.

You’d think he would stick around at Leipzig for at least another season, as he should be a key part of Marsch’s plans.

A separate report from CBS states that Adams has a release clause in the new Leipzig contract he signed this summer, which runs until 2025, and that could suggest that the German club want to guarantee the fee they will receive for him.

Leipzig are masters are inserting release clauses, and if Adams’ fee isn’t too high, you can understand why Arsenal and other Premier League clubs (including Chelsea) are looking at the young American.

He has a lot of experience, is versatile and barely makes a mistake. Adams isn’t as flashy as Pulisic, McKennie and Reyna on the ball, but his value to Premier League clubs is probably just as high given how many positions he can play.

Arsenal love to switch between a 4-3-3 and a 3-4-3, so Adams would be helpful in that regard.

It’s tough to see him leaving Leipzig, especially with Marsch arriving, but the pull of the Premier League may be too much for the New York native.

