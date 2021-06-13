Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

England player ratings against Croatia were fun to dish out, as Gareth Southgate’s young side stood tall and won their opening game at a European Championships for the first time.

Raheem Sterling grabbed the crucial goal and the display of plenty of young players caught the eye as the Three Lions delivered in front of their home fans.

Luka Modric and Co. didn’t have an answer to England’s energy, as Southgate’s side have taken control of Group D.

Here’s a look at the England player ratings in more detail.

England player ratings

Jordan Pickford: 6 – Didn’t have a lot to do, and other than a few shaky kicks late on, he did well.

Kyle Walker: 6 – Couldn’t get forward much, but solid defensively at right back.

John Stones: 7 – Calm and composed display and was dangerous from attacking set pieces.

Tyrone Mings: 7 – Really solid display. Some great tackles and reading of the game.

Kieran Trippier: 6 – Played out of position at left back, but looked at home. Solid defensively, but was obviously not too comfortable in attack on his weaker foot.

Kalvin Phillips: 8 – Brilliant assist and was so calm in midfield. Excellent composure in his first-ever game at a major tournament.

Declan Rice: 8 – See above, minus the assist. Rice came of age to lock down Modric and drove England on.

Raheem Sterling: 8 – Took his goal really well, caused problems with his pace and aside from a few loose touches, he proved Southgate was right to start him ahead of Rashford and Grealish. That goal was Sterling’s first-ever at a major tournament.

Mason Mount: 7 – Full of energy and whipped a free kick just over the bar in the second half. Helped set the tempo.

Phil Foden: 6 – Hit the post early on and was a real threat, but faded a little in the second half.

Harry Kane: 6 – A quiet game for him, as England couldn’t get the ball into his feet often enough. Came close with one effort and worked his socks off.

Substitutions

Marcus Rashford (71′ on for Foden): 6 – Worked hard and played out left and up top.

Jude Bellingham (82′ on for Kane): 6 – Slotted in well and helped pin Croatia back.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (92′ on for Sterling: N/A

