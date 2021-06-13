Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Eriksen fell to the ground and was unconscious during Denmark – Finland in EURO 2020, as the game was suspended but then restarted after he was taken to hospital.

There remains huge concern for the health of Eriksen, 29, as the Danish star was led on the ground and was unresponsive after falling down when the ball was played to him.

UEFA confirmed that Eriksen has been ‘stabilized’ and transferred to hospital, as the game restarted at 2:30pm ET. Finland beat Denmark 1-0.

A new update has arrived from the Denmark FA, less than 24 hours after the incident, as they say Eriksen has spoken to them and remains in hospital undergoing tests.

“This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination. The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident.”

What happened?

In the first half the game was stopped and Denmark players stood around and sheltered Eriksen as he received treatment on the pitch.

Players from Denmark and Finland were in tears, as the stadium in Copenhagen fell silent.

The officials walked off the pitch along with the Finland squad, as Denmark’s players stayed on the pitch to shield Eriksen from view.

Eriksen was then carried off the pitch and the game was suspended by UEFA before it restarted.

Fans stood in Copenhagen in disbelief and the soccer world prayed for Eriksen.

