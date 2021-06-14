Scotland lost 2-0 to the Czech Republic on their return to a major tournament for the first time since 1998, as Patrik Schick stole the headlines at Hampden Park.

The Czech striker nodded home in the first half and then scored an incredible goal from long-range which will probably be the goal of the tournament.

With the win the Czech Republic go top of Group D ahead of their clash with Croatia on Friday at Hampden Park.

Scotland now head to Wembley to play England on Friday and surely must get something from the game to have a realistic chance of reaching the last 16.

3 things we learned, Scotland – Czech Republic

1. Schick makes the difference: This was a tight game, which Scotland played a big part in, but Schick made the difference. The Leverkusen forward sent home a great header in the first half to set the Czech Republic on their way, then scored a goal that will be the best of this tournament, and probably most other tournaments. Between the boxes there wasn’t much in this, but Schick made the difference.

2. Scotland snatch at chances: Andy Robertson had a great chance in the first half when it was 0-0 but he snatched at the effort a little, and that summed up Scotland’s day. Understandably they looked a little nervous and didn’t really seize the moment. After waiting 21 years to get back into a major tournament, this was a harsh lesson for Scotland to learn. They didn’t take their chances and they were punished.

3. All eyes on England for Tartan Army: Scotland would have wanted to go into the game against their old foes with at least a point on the board, but now it’s pretty much win or bust for the Scots. That sets it up perfectly as a spectacle and although Scotland won’t go all-out from the start at Wembley, they will have to go for the win in the second half. That is very dangerous against an England side that loves to counter.

Man of the Match: Patrik Schick – Who else? Two goals, including that amazing goal, and he showed his quality.

Scotland started well as John McGinn and Scott McTominay dominated midfield, in a great battle with Tomas Soucek.

Schick had the first big chance of the game as his low shot was saved by David Marshall, as Scotland complained about a possible foul in the build up.

Scotland then had a good chance as Stuart Armstrong and Andy Robertson combined to set up Lyndon Dykes, but his flick at the near post went wide.

Robertson was then denied by Tomas Vaclik after being set clean through, as the Scotland captain tried to catch the Czech goalkeeper out at the near post.

Just before half time Schick gave the Czech Republic the lead, as a fine cross from Vladimir Coufal after a set piece was half-cleared found the Bayer Leverkusen forward and he nodded home the opener.

After the break Schick then scored an audacious effort from long-range, as the ball rolled to him on the halfway line and he lobbed home an incredible shot from distance to stun Hampden Park.

Stuart Armstrong went close for Scotland, who pushed hard late on to get back in the game, but in truth the Czech Republic never really looked like conceding.

Marshall denied Michael Krmencik late on as the Czech Republic were worthy of their three points.

