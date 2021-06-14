Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

HOUSTON (AP) Carli Lloyd scored 24 seconds into the game and the USWNT went on to defeat Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday night in the Summer Series.

[ MORE: EURO 2020 hub ]

The USWNT are undefeated in 41 straight matches, the third-longest streak in team history. The team is undefeated in 55 games on American soil.

Lloyd’s goal was the fastest for the Americans since Alex Morgan scored in 12 seconds against Costa Rica in a 2016 match.

Lloyd also became the oldest woman – at 38 years, 332 days – to score a goal for the national team. It was Lloyd’s 303rd appearance with the team.

Start off your morning with a ☕️ and some match highlights 🎬 A look back at 🇺🇸 vs. 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/hgN3tSRnOt — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 14, 2021

“Records are records, they’re always going to be broken,” Lloyd said. “For me, it’s just about winning games, it’s helping the team. I don’t go searching for these records, it’s just a good reminder just to know how grateful I am to step out on the field. Nothing has ever been given to me. I’ve had to earn every single opportunity.”

USWNT rotate their lineup

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski made six lineup changes from the 1-0 victory in the Summer Series opener Thursday against Portugal.

Andonovski started Adrianna Franch in goal, giving Alyssa Naeher the night off. Midfielder Catarina Macario, who played at Stanford before signing professionally with Lyon, made her fourth national team appearance.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Andonovski is using the Summer Series matches to decide the final squad for the upcoming Olympics. He will have to cut the roster to just 18 players for Tokyo.

“It is always difficult,” he said. “We have a very deep roster, the depth chart is very deep in quality. So regardless of what the number is, it will always be difficult.”

Lindsey Horan scored on a penalty kick in the seventh minute. Midge Purce made it 3-0 in the 22nd minute, for her second international goal.

Stars prepping for Olympics

Morgan added a final goal in stoppage time. It was Morgan’s 110th goal for the United States.

“The game plan changed in the second half, part of it because of the score, part of it because we wanted to see things, and part of it because of the problems the opponent presented to us,” Andonovski said. “But I was happy with the way we played the game. We set the pace. The only thing I was not happy with was after we scored the third goal we continued rushing the attacks and there was no need for it.”

Rose Lavelle rolled her ankle in the opening half and eventually left the game as a precaution.

The United States, 8-0-1 this year, will head to Austin to play Nigeria at the new Q2 Stadium on Wednesday night. The Super Falcons played to a 3-3 tie with Portugal in the earlier game at BBVA Stadium on Sunday.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports