Here’s your daily/weekly/monthly/yearly update: Lionel Messi is still excellent at scoring amazing goals, particularly free kicks, at the highest level of football.

Messi’s latest sniping success came on Monday, when he gave Argentina a 1-0 lead over Chile as the two sides begin their adventures at the 2021 Copa America. The ease with which Messi practically lifts the ball off the ground, carries it to the goal, and places it ever so precisely into the net, is the real story here.

Are free kicks too easy for Lionel Messi? Do we have to make him take them right-footed from now on? Allow two goalkeepers when he steps up to a free kick? It’s hard to say, but something has to be done otherwise he might keep scoring absolute worldies like this until the end of time…

¡Gooooool golaaaaaaaaazo de Leo Messi! ⚽🔥 ¿De qué planeta viniste, genio? Leo Messi y ya, eso es todo lo que vamos a decir. 😎 🇦🇷 1-0 🇨🇱#CopaAméricaEnTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #VibraElContinente 🔴 ¡En vivo!

📺 TUDN y @univision

📲Síguelo aquí 👉 https://t.co/p9gwk0NhDE pic.twitter.com/vRHnPxMHM4 — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 14, 2021

Though it cannot possibly be backed up by statistics and probabilities, the likelihood of Messi scoring a goal from a free kick feels roughly as high as — maybe higher than, who knows? — the likelihood of any other player in the world scoring from the penalty spot.

Of course, this summer’s tournament in Argentina Brazil will likely be the legendary Lionel Messi’s penultimate chance at a major international trophy for Argentina, and his last endeavor for a continental title in South American, after coming up the slightest bit short in four finals (three at Copa America, one at the World Cup) throughout his career.

