Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you’re like us, you’ve been refreshing the EURO tables constantly as you try to work out the permutations.

There is a lot to figure out in this 24-team tournament.

[ LIVE: Full EURO 2020 score page ]

The likes of France, Spain, Belgium, Germany and England are still among the favorites, while the likes of the Netherlands and Portugal have dropped off a little in recent months but still look dangerous.

Dark horses galore include Italy (especially after their start to the tournament), plus Denmark and Wales, while first-timers Finland and North Macedonia will add plenty of intrigue.

[ MORE: EURO 2020 hub ]

From Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane to Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale to Kevin de Bruyne, stars will shine across Europe this summer.

11 stadiums across 11 difference European countries will host games, with Wembley Stadium also hosting the semifinals and finals, plus games played in Glasgow, Seville, Budapest, Munich, Copenhagen, Baku, St. Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest and Rome.

How will teams qualify from the group stage for the last 16?

The top two teams from the six groups go through automatically to the last 16, while the four third-place teams who have the best record will join them in the last 16.

So, in short, only eight of the 24 teams who started the tournament will not reach the last 16. Remember: at EURO 2016, eventual winners Portugal drew all three of their group stage games and snuck into the knockout rounds before winning the whole thing.

This expanded format is wild, and extremely exciting.

Below you will find the latest EURO 2020 tables in full, with the group stage standings updated throughout the tournament this summer.

EURO 2020 tables – latest standings updated

Follow @JPW_NBCSports