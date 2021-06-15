Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Portugal left it late to beat Hungary 3-0 in Budapest, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to get the reigning champs off to a flying start.

[ MORE: EURO 2020 hub ]

A spirited Hungary, buoyed by playing in front of 60,000 home fans in the Puskas Arena in Budapest, fought hard but Portugal’s extra quality shone through late on as Raphael Guerreiro put them ahead and Ronaldo scored twice.

The Juventus superstar has now become the first player in history to play in five European Championships and he’s scored in all five. He’s also three goals short of the record for the most goals ever in the international game.

With the win Portugal took control of Group F, as they face France next. Hungary take on Germany, in Budapest.

3 things we learned, Hungary – Portugal

1. Ronaldo is a machine: Ronaldo became the oldest player to score two or more goals in a European Championship match and he just knows how to get it done. He missed a sitter in the first half but was so dangerous throughout. He took his penalty calmly and then slotted home easily late on, as he celebrated becoming the first men’s player to play in five European Championships in style. Golden boot? Ronaldo fancies it.

2. Don’t sleep on Hungary: They were very good defensively and looked dangerous from set pieces, and in front of their home fans, they will cause France problems in their second group game. They didn’t deserve to lose 3-0 and Hungary look a lot more complete this time around at the European Championships.

3. Fernandes, Silva, Jota simmering: They had a few efforts and good runs, but Portugal need a little more from the trio supporting Ronaldo. In Fernandes and Bernardo Silva they have players who looked sluggish late in the season, while Jota is just returning from injury. All three need to step up if Portugal is going to defend its title.

Man of the Match: Cristiano Ronaldo – Two goals, a constant threat and drove Portugal on late in the game.

Portugal looked dangerous early on as Ronaldo almost beat the offside trap but was denied by Peter Gulacsi.

With the home fans driving them on, Hungary battled back into the game. Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota did their best to support Ronaldo, but Hungary stayed compact defensively.

Bernardo Silva went down looking for a penalty kick, but nothing was given as Willi Orban timed his tackle perfectly, as the home fans spurred their side on.

Szalai went close with a header, then Jota was denied, as the atmosphere was cranked up a few notches.

Hungary thought they had taken the lead in the second half through Schon, as he cut inside from the right and drilled home a low shot, but the offside flag went up.

CRISTIANO RONALDO IS INEVITABLE ⚽ pic.twitter.com/s2OFvOJzEy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 15, 2021

Bruno Fernandes had a superb effort stopped by Gulacsi and then Portugal stepped things up and scored three times in the last six minutes plus stoppage time.

Raphael Guerreiro opened the scoring with a deflected shot, then Ronaldo scored a penalty kick and tapped home to stun Hungary and spark wild celebrations among the Portugal players and staff.

Liquid football from Portugal and Ronaldo 😍 He's now scored 106 international goals 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AhNbGXBXXM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 15, 2021

Follow @JPW_NBCSports