Transfer news: Young to Aston Villa, Nuno Mendes to Man United

Manchester United is being linked with a highly-touted teenage left back while one of its longtime fullbacks considers a return to the Premier League.

The list of Serie A winners who’ve also claimed a Premier League title isn’t terribly long, while the combination PL and Portuguese Super Liga winners is a bit longer.

Might Ashley Young come back for seconds? And is Nuno Mendes ready to put United back in charge of England?

Nuno Mendes to Manchester United

Could Man United capture another hot young prospect before he escaped his teenage years?

Sporting Lisbon gave the Old Trafford set two big players in Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, but Nuno Mendes could cost the Red Devils even less than his gaudy $75 million release clause.

Mendes, 18, would learn from Luke Shaw should United be willing to spend such a top-end fee. He rang up nearly 2900 minutes with the Portuguese side but that really is quite a chunk of change for a fullback, regardless of age.

He’ll turn 19 at the weekend, but making this Portuguese side at his age is reason enough to consider his value quite immense. Real Madrid and Man City have also been linked with the youngster and, given City’s huge hole at the position, perhaps Pep Guardiola ought to take another look at the teen.

Young to Aston Villa

Ashley Young’s batteries are apparently continually recharging, and the now scudetto-boasting fullback may be returning to the Premier League.

Inter Milan wanted the former Manchester United man back at the San Siro despite plenty of interest of several of his former clubs, Watford and Villa almost them.

But Dean Smith’s Villans will have to fend off interest from another club in claret, as Burnley has been linked with Young, but the 35-year-old does seem like a pretty good fit for a club who has plenty of talent but needs someone who’s helped lead a European charge.

Speaking of his age, Young will be 36 next month and it should be noted that he’s looking fairly bionic; Young would return to England after nearly 2,000 minutes of Inter’s incredible season.

