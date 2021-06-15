USMNT place three on Golden Boy Award shortlist

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three USMNT players are on the 2021 Golden Boy Award shortlist, as Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, AS Roma defender Bryan Reynolds, and Borussia Dortmund playmaker Giovanni Reyna make Tuttosport‘s list of the top 100 players under the age of 21 in European men’s football.

Additionally, English-American striker Folarin Balogun of Arsenal is on the list. The 19-year-old represented England at the U-17 level and the U.S. at U-18, but has been back with England for the rest of his YNT career.

There appear to be no other disclosed CONCACAF-eligible players on the list, but there are plenty more with connections to the Premier League.

Balogun is joined by Arsenal teammates Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as well as Gunners’ loanee William Saliba of Nice, while Chelsea’s contributions number three in Billy Gilmour, Faustino Anjorin, and Armando Broja.

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Leicester City’s Luke Thomas are joined by Man City’s Adrian Bernabe and Filip Stevanovic, while former City man Eric Garcia is on the list, albeit for new-old club Barcelona.

Manchester rivals United boast Mason Greenwood and Amad Diallo, while Wolves also have two in Rayan Ait-Nouri and Fabio Silva.

Other notable names include Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, Ajax’s Lassina Traore, PSG’s Xavi Simons, Rodrygo and Reinier of Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham and Youssoufa Moukoko of BVB, Barcelona’s Pedri, Rennes’ Eduoardo Camavinga, and Valencia’s Kang-in Lee.

Tuttosport’s 2021 Golden Boy Award shortlist — LINK

Karim-David Edeyemi – RB Salzburg

Lucien Agoume – Inter

Rayan Ait-Nouri – Wolves

Marley Ake – Juventus

Faustino Anjorin – Chelsea

Adil Auchiche – Saint Etienne

Benoit Badiashile – Monaco

Youssouph Badji – Club Brugge

Folar Balogun – Arsenal

Ander Barrenetxea – Real Sociedad

Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund

Adrian Bernabe – Manchester City

Stipe Biuk – Hajduk

Myron Boadu – AZ Alzkmaar

Brian Brobbey – RB Leipzig

Armando Broja – Chelsea

Riccardo Calafiori – Rome

Edouard Camavinga – Rennes

Rayan Cherki – Lyon

Francisco Conceicao – Porto

Tanguy Coulibaly – Stuttgart

Cosimo Da Graca – Juventus

Ebrima Darboe – Rome

Charles de Ketelaere – Club Brugge

Ersin Destanoglu – Besiktas

Amad Traore Diallo – Manchester United

Jeremy Doku – Rennes

Radu Matei Dragusin – Juventus

Umaro Embalo – Benfica

Sebastiano Esposito – Inter

Daniel Soares Fabio Silva – Wolves

Nicolo Fagioli – Juventus

Alexandre Felix Correia – Juventus

Eric Garcia – Barcelona

Bryan Salvatierra Gil – Seville

Billy Gilmour – Chelsea

Matias Ramos – Benfica

Ryan Gravenberch – Ajax

Mason Greenwood – Manchester United

Miguel Gutierrez – Real Madrid

Josko Gvardiol – RB Leipzig

Aaron Hickey – Bologna

Adam Hlozek – Sparta Prague

Mohamed Ihattaren – PSV

Kourouma Moriba – Barcelona

Ivan Ilic – Verona

Augusto Fernandes – Sporting Lisbon

Curtis Jones – Liverpool

Odilon Kossounou – Club Brugge

Tanguy Nianzou – Bayern Munich

Takefusha Kubo – Real Madrid

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Rubin Kazan

Kang-In Lee – Valencia

Isaac Lihadji – Lille

Luis Henrique – Marseille

Daniel Maldini – Milan

Darian Males – Inter

Feliz Mambimbi – Young Boys

Filip Marchwinski – Lech Poznan

Marcos Paulo – Atletico Madrid

Antonio Marin – Dinamo Zagreb

Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

Aimen Moueffek – Saint Etienne

Youssoufa Moukoko – Borussia Dortmund

Yunus Musah – Valencia

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich

Alexandre Mendes – Sporting Lisbon

Pedro Pedri – Barcelona

Pietro Pellegri – Monaco

Roberto Piccoli – Atalanta

Yeremi Pino – Villarreal

Nicolas Raskin – Standard Liege

Jesus Reinier – Borussia Dortmund

Devyne Rensch – Ajax

Gio Reyna – Borussia Dortmund

Bryan Reynolds – Rome

Rordrygo – Real Madrid

Nicolo Rovella – Juventus

Georginio Rutter – Hoffenheim

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Eddie Salcedo – Inter

William Saliba – Nice

Lazar Samardzic – RB Leipzig

Xavi Simons – PSG

Filip Stevanovic – Manchester City

Luke Thomas – Leicester City

Khephren Thuram-Ulien – Nice

Barreiros Tomas – Sporting Lisbon

Jurrien Timber – Ajax

Alex Andersson – Bayern Munich

El Bilal Toure – Stade Reims

Lassina Traore – Ajax

Anatoliy Trubin – Shakhtar Donetsk

Adrien Truffert – Rennes

Konstantinos Tzolakis – Olympiakos

Christos Tzolis – PAOK

German Valera – Atletico Madrid

Yari Verschaeren – Anderlecht

Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen

Illya Zabarnyj – Dynamo Kiev

