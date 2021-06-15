USMNT place three on Golden Boy Award shortlist

Three USMNT players are on the 2021 Golden Boy Award shortlist, as Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, AS Roma defender Bryan Reynolds, and Borussia Dortmund playmaker Giovanni Reyna make Tuttosport‘s list of the top 100 players under the age of 21 in European men’s football.
Additionally, English-American striker Folarin Balogun of Arsenal is on the list. The 19-year-old represented England at the U-17 level and the U.S. at U-18, but has been back with England for the rest of his YNT career.
There appear to be no other disclosed CONCACAF-eligible players on the list, but there are plenty more with connections to the Premier League.
Balogun is joined by Arsenal teammates Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as well as Gunners’ loanee William Saliba of Nice, while Chelsea’s contributions number three in Billy Gilmour, Faustino Anjorin, and Armando Broja.
Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Leicester City’s Luke Thomas are joined by Man City’s Adrian Bernabe and Filip Stevanovic, while former City man Eric Garcia is on the list, albeit for new-old club Barcelona.
Manchester rivals United boast Mason Greenwood and Amad Diallo, while Wolves also have two in Rayan Ait-Nouri and Fabio Silva.
Other notable names include Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, Ajax’s Lassina Traore, PSG’s Xavi Simons, Rodrygo and Reinier of Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham and Youssoufa Moukoko of BVB, Barcelona’s Pedri, Rennes’ Eduoardo Camavinga, and Valencia’s Kang-in Lee.
Tuttosport’s 2021 Golden Boy Award shortlist — LINK
Karim-David Edeyemi – RB Salzburg
Lucien Agoume – Inter
Rayan Ait-Nouri – Wolves
Marley Ake – Juventus
Faustino Anjorin – Chelsea
Adil Auchiche – Saint Etienne
Benoit Badiashile – Monaco
Youssouph Badji – Club Brugge
Folar Balogun – Arsenal
Ander Barrenetxea – Real Sociedad
Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund
Adrian Bernabe – Manchester City
Stipe Biuk – Hajduk
Myron Boadu – AZ Alzkmaar
Brian Brobbey – RB Leipzig
Armando Broja – Chelsea
Riccardo Calafiori – Rome
Edouard Camavinga – Rennes
Rayan Cherki – Lyon
Francisco Conceicao – Porto
Tanguy Coulibaly – Stuttgart
Cosimo Da Graca – Juventus
Ebrima Darboe – Rome
Charles de Ketelaere – Club Brugge
Ersin Destanoglu – Besiktas
Amad Traore Diallo – Manchester United
Jeremy Doku – Rennes
Radu Matei Dragusin – Juventus
Umaro Embalo – Benfica
Sebastiano Esposito – Inter
Daniel Soares Fabio Silva – Wolves
Nicolo Fagioli – Juventus
Alexandre Felix Correia – Juventus
Eric Garcia – Barcelona
Bryan Salvatierra Gil – Seville
Billy Gilmour – Chelsea
Matias Ramos – Benfica
Ryan Gravenberch – Ajax
Mason Greenwood – Manchester United
Miguel Gutierrez – Real Madrid
Josko Gvardiol – RB Leipzig
Aaron Hickey – Bologna
Adam Hlozek – Sparta Prague
Mohamed Ihattaren – PSV
Kourouma Moriba – Barcelona
Ivan Ilic – Verona
Augusto Fernandes – Sporting Lisbon
Curtis Jones – Liverpool
Odilon Kossounou – Club Brugge
Tanguy Nianzou – Bayern Munich
Takefusha Kubo – Real Madrid
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Rubin Kazan
Kang-In Lee – Valencia
Isaac Lihadji – Lille
Luis Henrique – Marseille
Daniel Maldini – Milan
Darian Males – Inter
Feliz Mambimbi – Young Boys
Filip Marchwinski – Lech Poznan
Marcos Paulo – Atletico Madrid
Antonio Marin – Dinamo Zagreb
Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal
Aimen Moueffek – Saint Etienne
Youssoufa Moukoko – Borussia Dortmund
Yunus Musah – Valencia
Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich
Alexandre Mendes – Sporting Lisbon
Pedro Pedri – Barcelona
Pietro Pellegri – Monaco
Roberto Piccoli – Atalanta
Yeremi Pino – Villarreal
Nicolas Raskin – Standard Liege
Jesus Reinier – Borussia Dortmund
Devyne Rensch – Ajax
Gio Reyna – Borussia Dortmund
Bryan Reynolds – Rome
Rordrygo – Real Madrid
Nicolo Rovella – Juventus
Georginio Rutter – Hoffenheim
Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
Eddie Salcedo – Inter
William Saliba – Nice
Lazar Samardzic – RB Leipzig
Xavi Simons – PSG
Filip Stevanovic – Manchester City
Luke Thomas – Leicester City
Khephren Thuram-Ulien – Nice
Barreiros Tomas – Sporting Lisbon
Jurrien Timber – Ajax
Alex Andersson – Bayern Munich
El Bilal Toure – Stade Reims
Lassina Traore – Ajax
Anatoliy Trubin – Shakhtar Donetsk
Adrien Truffert – Rennes
Konstantinos Tzolakis – Olympiakos
Christos Tzolis – PAOK
German Valera – Atletico Madrid
Yari Verschaeren – Anderlecht
Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen
Illya Zabarnyj – Dynamo Kiev