WATCH: Magnificent ‘keeper gaffe helps Canada in World Cup qualifying

Canada is likely headed for the Octagon thanks to a first-leg win over Haiti and, well…

whatever this is.

Haitian goalkeeper Josue Duverger is 21 and has a lot of soccer ahead of him, but not much is going to look or feel worse than this gaffe for the ages in the second leg of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying second round tie on Tuesday.

Duverger, who made four saves all inside the box in the second leg, took a back pass in the 46th minute and twice swung and missed at it to give Canada a 1-0 second-leg lead and 2-0 aggregate deficit.

How bad is it? Pret-ty… pretty bad.

Let’s put it this way, if Duverger made his mistake in any soccer practice for a team of any repute above the age of… maybe 12 (?) he’d hear about it for the rest of the month if not longer.

Oddly enough, Duverger was born in Montreal, Quebec. He plays club for Vitoria Setubal of Portugal.

GOAL 🇨🇦 Oh no. 😫 One of the worst concessions in goalkeeping history, and #CanMNT take a 1-0 lead over Haiti 🔴 https://t.co/hishXepRT3 pic.twitter.com/QbF3CFwdyd — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) June 16, 2021

