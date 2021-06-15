Who will USMNT face in third round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada, El Salvador, and Panama have completed the field for the “Octagon,” CONCACAF’s expanded field for the third and final round of World Cup qualifying.

The trio will be longshots to advance to the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar, as only three teams from the eight-team field will automatically reach the tournament while a fourth will scrap with a non-CONCACAF team in the interconfederation playoffs.

The United States men’s national team is will join those three as well as powers Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Jamaica in matches that will begin in late August.

Gregg Berhalter’s men will begin with El Salvador and Hondurs away and Canada at home in September before October scraps with Costa Rica and Jamaica at home and Panama away.

Then comes Mexico at home in November with Jamaica away.

The Octagon will continue through March 2022.

