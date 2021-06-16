Transfer news: Adama Traore to Leeds, White to Arsenal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Intra-Premier League transfers are the story of the day, as Leeds and Arsenal both look to strength in areas of relative need.

The Gunners are hoping to bring a young England center back into the fold, while Leeds is looking to Wolves for a new talent.

Adama Traore to Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa needs players willing to run for days, and Adama Traore fits that bill, but could Leeds really be the landing spot for the oft-linked transfer target?

Traore was linked to Chelsea earlier this month, and Liverpool back in January. Moves back to his home of Barcelona have also long been linked with the powerful speed merchant.

Traore was with Barca’s academy from 2005-2014 before moving to Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, and then Wolves. He made one La Liga appearance when he was 17 in 2013.

He’s 25 and has 131 appearances for Wolves, having broken into the Spanish national team set-up to the tune of five caps. Traore is in the fold for Spain’s EURO 2020 run and was an unused sub on opening day.

Leeds would have even more style to join Raphinha — assuming the Brazilian stays — with this move, which is said to carry a price tag of around $50 million according to Eurosport.

Ben White to Arsenal

Brighton said no to a big bid for Ben White, but Sky Sports says that Arsenal is ready to improve its offer.

$56 million was not enough for Graham Potter to sell his prized center back, a 23-year-old recently capped by England, but $70 million is going to be the next figure to flash in front of the Seagulls’ boss’ eyes.

White impressed at loan on Leeds in the Championship but Potter held onto the center back, who was very good for the Seagulls this year and is signed through the 2023-24 season.

If White was to go, the Seagulls would still have captain Lewis Dunk signed through 2024-25 along with Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, and Adam Webster through 2022-23.

Follow @NicholasMendola