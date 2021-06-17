Copa America: How to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 17, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

The 2021 Copa America will be held in Brazil after it was delayed from last summer, and then moved from former co-hosts Colombia and Argentina.

[ LIVE: Updates from Copa America ]

It was moved from the former due to ongoing political unrest, while the latter has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

That saw Brazil step in at the last minute to host the tournament, but that doesn’t mean players and staff are particularly happy about the tournament taking place.

Five stadiums in four Brazilian cities will host the tournament, with the Maracana and Estadio Nilson Santos in Rio, plus the Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha in Brasilia, Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba and the Estadio Olimpico in Goiania.

The Selecao are favorites for the tournament, while Lionel Messi aims to win his first-ever major trophy for the Albiceleste as time is ticking on his career. So many Premier League stars will be on show for Brazil and Argentina, so this is always a tournament to keep a close eye on.

[ MORE: Full highlights, analysis of PL season

Elsewhere, the likes of Uruguay, Colombia, and Chile all look dangerous, but the traditional powers will fancy their chances of being crowned champions of South America. These 10 teams know each other extremely well as they are currently doing battle in 2022 World Cup qualifying too. This should be epic.

Below is everything you need to know for Copa America with the schedule, groups, betting odds, predictions, how to watch info and more.

How to watch, stream

When: June 13 to July 10
TV Channel/Stream: Fox Sports and Univision
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

Copa America betting odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Outright winners

Brazil: +110
Argentina: +270
Colombia: +600
Uruguay: +800
Chile: +1200
Peru: +3300
Ecuador: +3300
Paraguay: +4000
Venezuela: +4000
Bolivia: +12500

Copa America – Group stage schedule (all kick off times ET)

Sunday, June 13

Brazil 3-0 Venezuela
Colombia 1-0 Ecuador

Monday, June 14

Argentina 1-1 Chile
Paraguay 3-1 Bolivia

Thursday, June 17

Colombia 0-0 Venezuela
8pm: Brazil v. Peru

Friday, June 18

5pm: Chile v. Bolivia
8pm: Argentina v. Uruguay

Sunday, June 20

5pm: Venezuela v. Ecuador
8pm: Colombia v. Peru

Monday, June 21

5pm: Uruguay v. Chile
8pm: Argentina v. Paraguay

Wednesday, June 23

5pm: Ecuador v. Peru
8pm: Brazil v. Colombia

Thursday, June 24

5pm: Bolivia v. Uruguay
8pm: Chile v. Paraguay

Sunday, June 27

5pm: Brazil v. Ecuador
5pm: Venezuela v. Peru

Monday, June 28

8pm: Uruguay v. Paraguay
8pm: Bolivia v. Argentina

Knockout round schedule

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 2

Match 21: Runner up Group B v 3rd place Group A – 5pm ET
Match 22: Winner Group B v 4th Group A – 6pm ET

Saturday, July 3

Match 23: Runner up Group A v 3rd Group B – 6pm ET
Match 24: Winner Group A v 4th Group B – 9pm ET

Semifinals

Monday, July 5

Match 25: Winner Match 22 v Winner Match 21 – 7pm ET

Tuesday, July 6

Match 26: Winner Match 24 v Winner Match 23 – 9pm ET

Third-place match

Friday, July 9

Match 27: Loser Match 26 v Loser Match 25 – 8pm ET

Final

Saturday, July 10

Match 28: Winner Match 26 v Loser Match 25 – 8pm ET

Copa America predictions – JPW’s group stage predictions

Group A

1. Argentina
2. Uruguay
3. Chile
4. Paraguay
5. Bolivia

Group B

1. Brazil
2. Colombia
3. Peru
4. Ecuador
5. Venezuela