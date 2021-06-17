Eleven USMNT players who most grew their transfer value this year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yunus Musah’s outstanding rise through European soccer has been as meteoric as almost any other in La Liga.

Only three players’ values have risen more than the USMNT teenager, whose Transfermarkt price tag has risen 7400% since last season.

Yes, that is the appropriate amount of zeroes.

Musah, 18, is coming off a 35-appearance campaign with Valencia including 32 in La Liga, and he’s now earned six USMNT caps under Gregg Berhalter and sealed his switch from England to the United States.

Transfermarkt says that Musah’s market value is now $16.5 million, up approximately $16.3 million from this time last season. Only Barcelona’s Oscar Mingueza, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, and Athletic Bilbao’s Jon Marcillo have risen their values as much or more in terms of percentage growth.

His rise in value in terms of dollars is the 22nd-biggest in La Liga. It’s well off the top five, though, as Marcos Llorente ($71M), Pedri, Jules Kounde, Pau Torres, and Youssef En-Nesyri ($31M) make up that quintet.

Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona is considered the most valuable player in the league at $99 million.

Would you bet on Musah to keep rising, or will his value remain the same as he begins a new season and turns 19 on Nov. 29?

Anyway, here are the other top market values of USMNT and USMNT-eligible stars around the globe.

Biggest rise in values of USMNT-eligible players (Transfermarkt)

Since July 1, 2020

Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund (+26.95M) Musah, Valencia (+$16.5M) Sergino Dest, Barcelona (+$13.2M) Brenden Aaronson, Salzburg (+$9.6M) Tyler Adams, Leipzig (+$9.4M) Bryan Reynolds, AS Roma (+$6.3M) Chris Richards, Bayern Munich (+$6.3M) Weston McKennie, Juventus (+$5.5M) Daryl Dike, Orlando City (+5.5M) Timothy Weah, Lille (+$5.3M) Mark McKenzie, Genk ($5.01M)

