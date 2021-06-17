England against Scotland does not need hyping up, as the old enemies lock horns at Wembley in a huge Group D clash on Friday.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions beat Croatia to get off to a flying start and a win against Scotland would send them into the last 16.

As for Scotland, their return to a major tournament for the first time since 1998 didn’t go well as they lost 2-0 against the Czech Republic at their Hampden Park home.

With so many players from Scotland playing in England in the Premier League, these players know each other extremely well and there will be extra spice in this one (as if it needed it) as Scotland need to get at least a point before they face Croatia in their final group game.

The last time these two teams met at Wembley, in a friendly in 2013, England won 3-2 thanks to a late winner from Rickie Lambert. More of the same this time out, lads.

Below is a look at the projected starting XI for both teams ahead of a huge clash at Wembley Stadium.

England (4-3-3)

—– Pickford —–

—- Trippier —- Stones —- Maguire —- Shaw —-

—- Phillips —- Rice —-

—– Grealish —–

—- Foden —- Kane —- Sterling —-

There are some big selection decisions for Gareth Southgate and I think he will go with players who can shut down Scotland’s stars. Kieran Trippier will likely start at right back to shut down Robertson, but don’t be surprised if Reece James or Kyle Walker start there. Harry Maguire has declared himself fit, but after a long period out, perhaps Southgate will keep Mings in and save Maguire for the Czech Republic game? Luke Shaw in at left back, if Trippier moves over to his usual right back slot, seems likely too.

In midfield, it’s impossible to take out Rice and Phillips right now, even though Jordan Henderson needs minutes for fitness, while Jack Grealish for Mason Mount seems a likely switch to keep England’s playmakers fit and fresh. Up top you could easily see Marcus Rashford starting in place of Sterling or Foden, but Southgate may keep Sterling and Foden in support of Kane as that gives the Three Lions good balance in attack.

Scotland (3-5-2)

—– Marshall —–

—- Hendry —- Hanley —- Tierney —

—- O’Donnell —- McTominay —- McGinn —- Robertson —-

—– Armstrong —–

—- Dykes —- Adams —-

Steve Clarke brought on Che Adams at half time of Scotland’s 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic and it made a big difference. Adams and Dykes link up well up top and will give England problems, and with Robertson and McGinn having plenty of quality on the ball, they can create chances. Billy Gilmour is pushing for a start and could come in for Armstrong in midfield.

Scotland have Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney back fit and he will likely start as a left-sided center back in a three. That is a huge boost for Scotland and will allow Robertson to push further forward. They will likely keep Ryan Fraser and Kevin Nisbett to make an impact off the bench.

