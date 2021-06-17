Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Eriksen will have a heart-starting device (ICD) fitted after his cardiac arrest during Denmark – Finland.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder collapsed in the first half of the game and was given CPR on the pitch before being taken to hospital, where he remains, and has been undergoing tests since.

Following those examinations, the Danish national team have released a statement confirming that Eriksen will be fitted with an ICD.

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen, who previously said Eriksen was ‘gone’ before receiving CPR and a defibrillator was used on him, gave the following update on his condition.

What is an ICD?

“After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter). This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances,” Boesen said.

“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment. We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time.”

Daley Blind, a former Ajax teammate of Eriksen, had an ICD fitted recently after he was found to have a heart condition in 2019. Blind is playing for Ajax and the Netherlands, and played in the Netherlands’ 3-2 win against Ukraine at EURO 2020.

Eriksen had previously released a statement and a photo from hospital saying he is ‘fine under the circumstances’ and is looking forward to supporting Denmark from his hospital bed.

The Parken stadium is right next to the hospital where he is staying, as Denmark’s head coach Kasper Hjulmand said he will be able to hear what is going on during the games and can actually see the stadium from his hospital window.

Belgium and Denmark will show their thoughts are with Eriksen during their Group B game on Thursday, as the ball will be kicked out of play in the 10th minute (Eriksen’s shirt number) to salute the star midfielder.

More updates will arrive in the coming days and weeks on Eriksen as he continues his recovery.

