EURO 2020 will be one heck of a show this summer, as games are being played in cities across Europe to celebrate the 60th anniversary.

With the tournament delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has changed quite a bit for some of these teams.

The likes of France, Spain, Belgium, Germany and England are still among the favorites, while the likes of the Netherlands and Portugal have dropped off a little in recent months.

Dark horses galore include Italy, Denmark and Wales, while first-timers Finland and North Macedonia will add plenty of intrigue.

From Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane to Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale to Kevin de Bruyne, stars will shine across Europe this summer.

11 stadiums across 11 difference European countries will host games, with Wembley Stadium also hosting the semifinals and finals, plus games played in Glasgow, Seville, Budapest, Munich, Copenhagen, Baku, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest and Rome.

Below is the full schedule, plus betting odds, stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the European Championships.

How to watch, stream

When: June 11 to July 11

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

Betting odds for each game – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Outright winners

France: +450

England: +500

Belgium: +600

Germany: +800

Italy: +800

Portugal: +800

Spain: +800

Netherlands: +1400

EURO 2020 – Group stage schedule (all kick off times ET)

Friday, June 11

Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, June 12

Wales 1-1 Switzerland (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Finland 1-0 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Belgium 3-0 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, June 13

England 1-0 Croatia (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, June 14

Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Poland 1-2 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 15

Hungary 0-3 Portugal (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

France 1-0 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday, June 16

Finland 0-1 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Turkey 0-2 Wales (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, June 17

Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands 2-0 Austria (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, June 18

9am: Sweden v. Slovakia – St. Petersburg

12pm: Croatia v. Czech Republic – Glasgow

3pm: England v. Scotland – London

Saturday, June 19

9am: Hungary v. France – Budapest

12pm: Portugal v. Germany – Munich

3pm: Spain v. Poland – Seville

Sunday, June 20

12pm: Italy v. Wales – Rome

12pm: Switzerland v. Turkey – Baku

Monday, June 21

12pm: North Macedonia v. Netherlands – Amsterdam

12pm: Ukraine v. Austria – Bucharest

3pm: Finland v. Belgium – St. Petersburg

3pm: Russia v. Denmark – Copenhagen

Tuesday, June 22

3pm: Croatia v. Scotland – Glasgow

3pm: Czech Republic v. England – London

Wednesday, June 23

12pm: Slovakia v. Spain – Seville

12pm: Sweden v. Poland – St. Petersburg

3pm: Germany v. Hungary – Munich

3pm: Portugal v. France – Budapest

Knockout round schedule

Round of 16

Saturday, June 26

Match 37: Winner Group A v Runner up Group C

Match 38: Runner up Group A v Runner up Group B

Sunday, June 27

Match 39: Winner Group B v 3rd Group A/D/E/F

Match 40: Winner Group C v 3rd Group D/E/F

Monday, June 28

Match 41: Winner Group F v 3rd Group A/B/C

Match 42: Runner up Group D v Runner up Group E

Tuesday, June 29

Match 43: Winner Group E v 3rd Group A/B/C/D

Match 44: Winner Group D v Runner up Group F

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 2

Match 45: Winner match 41 v Winner match 42

Match 46: Winner match 39 v Winner match 37

Saturday, July 3

Match 47: Winner match 40 v Winner match 38

Match 48: Winner match 43 v Winner match 44

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 6

Match 49: Winner match 46 v Winner match 45

Wednesday, July 7

Match 50: Winner match 48 v Winner match 47

Final

Sunday, July 11

Match 51: Winner match 49 v Winner match 50

EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s group stage predictions

Group A

1. Italy

2. Switzerland

3. Wales

4. Turkey

Group B

1. Belgium

2. Denmark

3. Finland

4. Russia

Group C

1. Netherlands

2. Austria

3. Ukraine

4. North Macedonia

Group D

1. England

2. Czech Republic

3. Croatia

4. Scotland

Group E

1. Spain

2. Poland

3. Sweden

4. Slovakia

Group F

1. France

2. Portugal

3. Germany

4. Hungary

