Transfer news: Ramos to Man Utd, Spinazzola to Real, Palhinha to Wolves

As Arsenal is linked with several players including Leicester City’s James Maddison and Brighton’s Ben White, there are plenty of other defenders and mayhem makers rumored to change clubs.

Sergio Ramos to Manchester United

Sergio Ramos hasn’t spoken to any clubs besides Real Madrid regarding his future, the legendary center back revealed on Thursday, including boyhood club Sevilla.

The 35-year-old center back is definitely not going to one club.

“As for Barcelona, it is a resounding no. You can be very calm,” Ramos said. “I don’t know if I will be returning to Spain or which team I will go to.”

There’s been plenty of speculation about a move to Manchester United, or perhaps a reunion somewhere with Cristiano Ronaldo. PSG could make some sense, with old running mates Angel Di Maria and Keylor Navas.

If he joins United, he’d be paired with Harry Maguire in a centerback duo capable of leading the Premier League in sneers (Ben Mee and James Tarkowski may consider that a challenge).

Spinazzola to Real Madrid

Real Madrid appreciates that AS Roma would like to exercise its option to buy Borja Mayoral, but would prefer a player in place of money.

Leonardo Spinazzola is the man in question, according to Football-Italia.com, as Carlo Ancelotti looks to a 28-year-old left back who was a serial loanee from Juventus before joining I Lupi in 2019.

The 24-year-old Mayoral scored 17 times with seven assists for Roma this season, his first in Serie A after loans from Real to Levante (twice) and Wolfsburg.

Palhinha to Wolves

Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho have done good work in helping Wolves lock down the center of Premier League pitches this season.

Now, the two Portuguese pacesetters may have a new, combustible, and game-breaking countryman in the family (assuming they don’t leave).

Joao Palhinha, 25, led Portugal in tackles per game this season at 3.3 and has become a part of Portugal’s set-up to the tune of four caps.

Currently with Sporting Lisbon after a standout season with Braga, he could cost well over $25 million.

