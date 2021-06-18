Eriksen released from hospital, meets Denmark team, releases statement

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Denmark national team and Inter Milan star Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital and issued a statement following a harrowing incident in the club’s first EURO 2020 match that left the soccer world shocked.

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s 1-0 loss to Finland and needed emergency services on the field due to a cardiac incident that has required him to have a heart-starting device put into his chest.

Danish team doctor Morten Boesen said Eriksen was “gone” before they got his heart restarted on the pitch.

The Danish Football Federation says that Eriksen visited the men’s national team Friday and is now going to spend time with his family.

Eriksen added a thankful statement saying, “Thank you for the massive number of greetings – it has been incredible to see and feel. The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances. It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night (against Belgium). No need to say that I will be cheering them on Monday against Russia.”

