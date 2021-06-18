Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer’s 26th season is officially underway, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew forge their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels.

[ MORE: MLS schedule & scoreboard ]

The 2021 regular season officially kicked off last Friday, April 16, and is set to conclude with Decision Day on Nov. 7. MLS Cup 2021 is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.

How to watch MLS

Dates & times: Full schedule below

Stream: ESPN+

[ MORE: MLS standings | MLS stats ]

MLS schedule, Week 8

Saturday, June 19

FC Cincinnati v Colorado Rapids — 7:30 pm ET

Columbus Crew v Chicago Fire — 7:30 pm ET

New York City FC v New England Revolution — 7:30 pm ET

Toronto FC v Orlando City SC — 7:30 pm ET

D.C. United v Inter Miami — 8 pm ET

FC Dallas v Minnesota United — 8:30 pm ET

LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders — 9 pm ET

Austin FC v San Jose Earthquakes — 9 pm ET

Portland Timbers v Sporting Kansas City — 10:30 pm ET

Los Angeles FC v Houston Dynamo — 11 pm ET

Sunday, June 20

Atlanta United v Philadelphia Union — 2 pm ET

Latest USMNT news USMNT releases 60-man Gold Cup prelim roster; Mexico recalls Chicharito USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule revealed USMNT, USWNT’s new secondary kit unveiled

MLS Cup 2021 odds – provided by our partner, PointsBet

Seattle Sounders +500

Columbus Crew +700

Orlando City +750

Los Angeles FC +800

New England Revolution +1400

Toronto FC +1600

Philadelphia Union +1600

Portland Timbers +1600

Atlanta United +1600

LA Galaxy +1600

New York City FC +2000

Sporting Kansas City +2000

Inter Miami +2800

Nashville SC +3300

Colorado Rapids +3300

FC Dallas +4000

New York Red Bulls +6000

Austin FC +6000

FC Cincinnati +6000

Real Salt Lake +6000

San Jose Earthquakes +6000

D.C. United +8000

Minnesota United +9000

Chicago Fire +9000

Vancouver Whitecaps +12500

Click here for match odds on MLS and beyond from our new official sports betting partner PointsBet, as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

[ VIDEO: USMNT’s Pulisic, McKennie, Dike score goals in big weekend ]

Follow @AndyEdMLS