Major League Soccer’s 26th season is officially underway, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew forge their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels.
[ MORE: MLS schedule & scoreboard ]
The 2021 regular season officially kicked off last Friday, April 16, and is set to conclude with Decision Day on Nov. 7. MLS Cup 2021 is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.
How to watch MLS
Dates & times: Full schedule below
Stream: ESPN+
[ MORE: MLS standings | MLS stats ]
MLS schedule, Week 8
Saturday, June 19
FC Cincinnati v Colorado Rapids — 7:30 pm ET
Columbus Crew v Chicago Fire — 7:30 pm ET
New York City FC v New England Revolution — 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC v Orlando City SC — 7:30 pm ET
D.C. United v Inter Miami — 8 pm ET
FC Dallas v Minnesota United — 8:30 pm ET
LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders — 9 pm ET
Austin FC v San Jose Earthquakes — 9 pm ET
Portland Timbers v Sporting Kansas City — 10:30 pm ET
Los Angeles FC v Houston Dynamo — 11 pm ET
Sunday, June 20
Atlanta United v Philadelphia Union — 2 pm ET
MLS Cup 2021 odds – provided by our partner, PointsBet
Seattle Sounders +500
Columbus Crew +700
Orlando City +750
Los Angeles FC +800
New England Revolution +1400
Toronto FC +1600
Philadelphia Union +1600
Portland Timbers +1600
Atlanta United +1600
LA Galaxy +1600
New York City FC +2000
Sporting Kansas City +2000
Inter Miami +2800
Nashville SC +3300
Colorado Rapids +3300
FC Dallas +4000
New York Red Bulls +6000
Austin FC +6000
FC Cincinnati +6000
Real Salt Lake +6000
San Jose Earthquakes +6000
D.C. United +8000
Minnesota United +9000
Chicago Fire +9000
Vancouver Whitecaps +12500
Click here for match odds on MLS and beyond from our new official sports betting partner PointsBet, as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.
[ VIDEO: USMNT’s Pulisic, McKennie, Dike score goals in big weekend ]