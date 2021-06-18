Scotland are alive and well at EURO 2020 after picking up their first point of the tournament in a draw with bitter rivals England on Friday, but the Tartan Army remains focused with its sights set on something much larger than one decent result.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned from England v. Scotland | Player ratings ]

“It’s important that it’s not a pointless result,” Scotland captain Andrew Robertson was sure to emphasize after the game.

Translation: Sure, it’s great to draw England, but it doesn’t mean anything if Scotland don’t turn up against Croatia on Tuesday (3 pm ET) and finish EURO 2020 with just one or two points — quotes from the BBC:

“We did [deserve the win]. I don’t think many can argue that we had the big chances, at times we kept the ball superbly well, frustrated them. On another night we could’ve came away with more,- but we take a point — it keeps us alive. It’s important to use this feeling and the fans being happy into Tuesday, and try and use it to get a positive result.” … “Harry [Kane] is one of those players you have to keep a watch on. There’s a few out there — Phil Foden we kept him quiet, and Raheem Sterling. The whole crowd erupted when Jack Grealish came on, but we managed to keep him quiet as well down that right-hand side. It’s important that it’s not a pointless result, we need to use it and get out of this group.”

[ MORE: Southgate explains Kane sub; sluggish England held by Scotland ]

Though they are still far from through to the knockout rounds, Scotland find themselves in something of a position of power heading into the last group game. A win over Croatia would put Steve Clarke’s Scotland on four points. Though they can no longer win the group Scotland would finish 2nd with a multi-goal win over Croatia and a multi-goal defeat for either England or the Czech Republic in the other Group D finale.

Follow @AndyEdMLS