Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wednesday was a big day for the USMNT and USWNT, as the men not only released their schedule for 2022 World Cup qualifying, but also a new secondary/away kit for the 2020 Olympics in Japan (for the women) and beyond.

[ MORE: USMNT’s World Cup qualifying schedule revealed ]

The new kit will make its debut on Wednesday, when the USWNT faces Nigeria (9 pm ET) in a Summer Series friendly at the brand new (and stunningly gorgeous) Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, home of MLS expansion side Austin FC.

The new USMNT/USWNT secondary/away kit has a very distinct “Manchester United, 2020-21 third kit” vibe to it. Undoubtedly, such a design will not please everyone, but at least the detractors can’t say it’s boring — a common criticism from USMNT and USWNT fans in recent years.

Stars in stripes 🤩

The new uniform is here!

👉 https://t.co/fdQUFC6482 pic.twitter.com/o9pPqTZa9J — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 16, 2021

It’s distinct, bold and very visibly American — as USMNT and USWNT kits designs go, those are three important boxes ticked.

[ VIDEO: PST unfiltered – EURO 2020 impressions; Sancho to Man United? ]

What do you think of the new USMNT and USWNT secondary/away kit? Will you be buying one with Pulisic or McKennie or Rapinoe or Dunn on the back, or is it simply not for you? Let us know in the comment section below…

Follow @AndyEdMLS