Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona added star Netherlands striker Memphis Depay to its attack on Saturday as a free agent from Lyon.

[ MORE: 10 things we learned at EURO 2020 – 2nd group games done ]

The Spanish club said the 27-year-old Depay agreed to a two-year contract.

After a stint with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven and 18 forgettable months at Manchester United, Depay joined Lyon in January 2017. His last season with Lyon was his best, scoring 20 goals.

Depay is playing for the Netherlands at the European Championship. He scored a penalty kick in its 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday.

[ MORE: EURO 2020 hub ]

He played for Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman on the Netherlands team before Koeman left to take over at Camp Nou at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Memphis Depay is Barcelona’s fourth signing of the offseason as it looks to improve on a season in which the only success was the Copa del Rey title. Facing $1.4 billion in debt, Barcelona is focusing on free agents to avoid paying transfer fees.

Striker Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia have arrived after ending contracts with Manchester City, while Brazilian defender Emerson Royal was recalled from a loan to Real Betis.