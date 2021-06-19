Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON — England player ratings against Scotland were tough to dish out, as the Three Lions stumbled at EURO 2020 and Scotland put in a heroic display.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned | EURO 2020 hub ]

Steve Clarke’s 3-5-2 frustrated England, as Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams both went close to scoring for Scotland.

England looked sluggish throughout as John Stones hit the post early and Harry Kane was subbed off in the second half as the Three Lions’ attack was stifled.

[ MORE: Southgate explains Kane sub; sluggish England held by Scotland ]

Here’s a look at the England player ratings and those of the Scotland heroes in more detail.

England player ratings

Jordan Pickford: 7 – Great stop from O’Donnell in the first half and commanded his area well.

Reece James: 5 – One good cross, should have scored on the edge of the box and too negative on the ball.

John Stones: 7 – Hit the post with a header when he should have scored. Kept trying to play forward.

STONES OFF THE POST! 😱 pic.twitter.com/EWkgNAQGPc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 18, 2021

Tyrone Mings: 6 – Did okay, but Adams and Dykes gave him some problems.

Luke Shaw: 5 – One good cross at the start of the second half and then shanked a good chance wide. Lost the battle down that wing.

Kalvin Phillips: 5 – Too negative in possession, which is unlike him. Couldn’t build on his display v. Croatia.

Declan Rice: 6 – See above. Did a solid job defensively, but couldn’t get England on the front foot.

Raheem Sterling: 6 – A couple of good runs but the final pass or cross was just off. Could have won a penalty and bundled home late on.

Mason Mount: 5 – A few probing runs but couldn’t make the most of a first half chance and some poor deliveries from corners. Denied by Marshall with a low shot in the second half.

Phil Foden: 6 – Always looked a threat and cut inside with real menace and made some good runs.

Harry Kane: 5 – Barely had a touch. Set up James for one chance, but England couldn’t get him in dangerous areas. Subbed off in the final 15 minutes. Looked sluggish and England didn’t play to his strengths.

Substitutions

Jack Grealish (63′ on for Foden): 6 – Did his best to get England going. But couldn’t unlock Scotland’s defense.

Marcus Rashford (74′ on for Kane): 5 – Had a few good chances to get in-behind but couldn’t make the most of them.

Scotland player ratings

David Marshall: 6 – Good stop to deny Mount. Had very little to do.

Scott McTominay: 7 – Dominant display. So aggressive as a right-sided center back.

Grant Hanley: 7 – Looked a little shaky at times, but held his own. Some good last-ditch tackles.

[ MORE: Scotland proud of England draw, but “it’s important it’s not a pointless result” ]

Kieran Tierney: 8 – Solid defensively and added a threat in attack. Great cross for O’Donnell’s shot.

Stephen O’Donnell: 7 – Nice volley which Pickford saved in the first half. Worked so hard down the right.

Billy Gilmour: 8 – On his first start for Scotland he was everywhere. Lovely composure from the young Chelsea midfielder. Named Man of the Match in the stadium. Can’t argue with that. He’s just 20 years old. Wow.

John McGinn: 8 – Booked early but didn’t impact him. He kept pushing his team on. Wonderful display.

Callum McGregor: 7 – Workmanlike alongside Gilmour and McGinn. Did his best to stop Phillips and Rice playing.

Andrew Robertson: 7 – Didn’t get forward that much and maybe lucky to have not conceded a penalty for catching Sterling. Still, a solid display from the skipper.

Lyndon Dykes: 7 – Hooked a shot towards goal which James cleared off the line. Worked his socks off.

Che Adams: 7 – Should have scored early and headed a rebound wide. Held the ball up well. Very good.

Substituions

Stuart Armstrong (76′ on for Gilmour): 7 – Added quality and extra legs when Scotland needed it.

Kevin Nisbet (86′ on for Adams): N/A

Follow @JPW_NBCSports