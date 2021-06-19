Jurgen Klinsmann will not be the Tottenham manager (Right? Right?!?)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Note that the headline says “will not” not “cannot.”

Jurgen Klinsmann knows how to get his name out there, that is for sure.

The ex-USMNT manager and German legend has made headlines with his answer to a televised question from Gary Lineker regarding whether he’d be interested in the open Tottenham Hotspur job.

Klinsmann, 56, became a sort of long-term legend on a short-term visit during his 41-match, 21-goal run at White Hart Lane between 1994-95.

And he has always been willing to speak his mind and he won some admirers in the United States for his willingness to discuss the status quo rather than exist as a company man for the federation.

But he also doesn’t always realize how his comments appear, and these words about his conversation with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy about the Tottenham job read more like the tale of a person who asks a potential partner out on a date, is told, “I’m busy this year,” and then goes to ask the dates’ parents if they think it’d be a good fit.

“Well I called him [Levy] when he let Mourinho go, and said Daniel ‘What’s the case now?’ He said ‘listen, I’ve got so much to do right now, got to sort things out at the club, let’s talk later on,'” Klinsmann told Gary Lineker. “Then I saw all the different names walking in, talking, walking out. And the same still today. Spurs is in my heart, absolutely would I consider that but if he doesn’t want to you cannot force him.”

Klinsmann led Germany to a third-place finish at the 2006 World Cup and oversaw a decent World Cup and Copa America with the USMNT, but has not lasted a year at each of his club stops (Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin).

Hiring Klinsmann would be a wild move from Levy, who is under more pressure to provide an on-field winner at Spurs than ever before given the audacious failure of the European Super League and the failure to land a top-end manager following the sacking of Mourinho (which, whatever you feel about Mourinho, would not have been read as sane in the managerial community when viewed under the lens of firing a trophy-collector the week before he leads you into a trophy scrap).

