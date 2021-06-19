Rodriguez thunders home Messi assist as Argentina beats Uruguay (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Uruguay’s Copa America is off to a losing start thanks to the boots of Lionel Messi and the head of Guido Rodriguez as Argentina rode an early goal to a 1-0 win on Friday.

Rodriguez was masterful in the center of the park for an Argentina team that kept Uruguay from producing a shot on target, and his first-half header of a Messi cross was enough to get three points.

Argentina now has a win and a draw halfway through Group A play, level with Chile, and it will meet Paraguay next. Uruguay next tangles with Chile.

Messi takes a corner kick and dribbles his way toward the right corner of the 18, marked closely, before darting left and unleashing a cross that Rodriguez thunders home at the back post.

The assist was one of four key passes for Messi, who won 15-of-23 duels in his bid to lead Argentina to its first Copa America since 1993.

15 games unbeaten and counting for Argentina 🔥 Catch the highlights from a huge win over rivals Uruguay with our 90' in 90" ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rOYdYMOvZX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2021

