Xherdan Shaqiri announced his (slightly belated) arrival at EURO 2020 with a pair of stunning goals, as Switzerland cruised past Turkey for a 3-1 victory in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday.

Switzerland, with four points and a -1 goal difference, will now wait to see if they are through to the knockout rounds as one of four third-place sides. Their position is tenuous, but their case convincing after the win over Turkey.

Three things we learned: Switzerland – Turkey

1. The Swiss have arrived, only slightly belatedly: After opening EURO 2020 with a draw (Wales) and defeat (Italy), Switzerland entered Sunday’s clash with Turkey in a perilous position — anything but a win would see them out of the tournament. Win? Check. Multiple goals scored? Check. Place in the knockout rounds now in the balance? Check.

2. The stars came out to play: Two goals from Shaqiri, a goal from Seferovic, a hat trick of assists from Steven Zuber — outside of Breel Embolo also getting on the score sheet, it was close to the perfect performance from a Swiss perspective. Switzerland will not be an easy out in the EURO 2020 knockout rounds.

3. Turks go out with 0 points, 1 goal scored: Simply put, this was an absolutely disastrous tournament for a side that some pundits labeled a dark-horse candidate prior to EURO 2020.

Man of the match: Xherdan Shaqiri – Zuber can feel slightly hard done by with his three assists, but the sheer quality of goals scored by Shaqiri is more than enough to earn him top, top, top marks. To be completely fair to Zuber, the ball for goal no. 3 was equally spectacular.

BIG SHAQ DOUBLE 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MJp2TfV80M — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 20, 2021

With both sides desperate for a win to keep their tournament adventure going, the scoring chances came early and often, starting in the 4th minute. The first resulted in a sweetly struck ball from Turkey’s Kaan Ayhan, forcing Yann Sommer into a difficult full-stretch save.

Two minutes later, Switzerland took the lead out of absolutely nowhere. Seferovic found himself on the ball just outside the penalty area, a pair of defenders nearby, where he seemingly posed no threat to Ugurcan Cakir’s goal. Alas, a snap shot with his left foot picked out the tightest window inside the far post for a sensational opening goal.

Seferović smooth turn and rip 🎯 pic.twitter.com/e4IiMxkxIl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 20, 2021

Goal no. 2 came just before the hour mark, and it was probably worth the price of admission alone. Shaqiri got the ball 20 yards from goal, took a touch to his right and uncorked a curler past Cakir, who had no hope in the world.

SHAQIRI CURLER WOW 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5Oe1Z89zK9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 20, 2021

Embolo and Shaqiri each went close to making it 3-0 before the hour mark, but Cakir did well to palm the former’s shot over the crossbar despite the considerable swerve on the ball, and the latter put a long-range effort just inches over the bar a few minutes later.

In similar fashion to Seferovic’s opener, catching everyone the world over completely off guard, Kahveci struck from outside the box and the ball moved a fair bit on its way to goal, though Sommer likely had no chance to begin with, given the power and placement.

Turkey's first goal at #Euro2020 What a beauty it was 😱 pic.twitter.com/SnIAvKnZuX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 20, 2021

With the game suddenly is doubt for the first time all day, Zuber linked up with Shaqiri for the insurance goal in the 68th minute.

