Scotland hero Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of their final group game at EURO 2020 due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Chelsea midfielder Gilmour, 20, was man of the match on his first-ever start for Scotland as they drew 0-0 with England at Wembley on Friday to keep their hopes of advancing to the last 16 alive.

UPDATE: Following on from this, England duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell (who play with Gilmour at Chelsea) are self-isolating. All 26 England players have tested negative, and so too have the support staff around them, but the English FA released a statement confirming the duo will be kept away from the squad.

They were seen chatting with Gilmour after the game and “will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions.”

It is believed Mount and Chilwell will not play for England against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Scotland have to beat Croatia in their final Group D game to have a chance to advance, and they will have to do that without Gilmour, as the Scotland national team announced that he was the only player to test positive for COVID-19.

No close contacts were found, so no other Scotland players will have to self-isolate for their huge clash against Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Here is the statement in full from the Scottish FA:

“The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.”

How will this impact Scotland’s hopes?

Gilmour dominated midfield at Wembley and his ability to keep control of the ball, take it under pressure and link midfield with attack made a huge difference for Scotland.

Steve Clarke’s side will be impacted massively be the absence of Gilmour against Croatia.

But the way they played in a 3-5-2 formation against England at Wembley proved they have a solid defensive unit and the likes of John McGinn and Gilmour added poise and creativity in midfield.

Gilmour will likely be replaced by Stuart Armstrong in midfield (with Ryan Christie an option, plus Scott McTominay could move forward into midfield) and the Chelsea midfielder will be hoping Scotland beat Croatia to reach the knockout rounds and that his European Championships will not be over.

The midfielder could return for a potential quarterfinal clash but a last 16 tie could be out of the question due to his 10-day self-isolation period.

He will be a star for the Tartan Army for many years to come, but Gilmour is said to be ‘devastated’ he will play no part in the winner takes all clash at Hampden on Tuesday.

