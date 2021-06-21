Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Netherlands beat North Macedonia 3-0 to win Group C and make it three wins from three at EURO 2020.

[ MORE: EURO 2020 hub ]

Memphis Depay set the Dutch on their way in Amsterdam with a goal in the first half, while captain Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice in the second half to put gloss on the scoreline.

North Macedonia hit the post and had two goals disallowed as they played their part in an entertaining clash.

Legendary forward Goran Pandev, 37, came off amid emotional scenes as he played in his 122nd and final game for his nation.

The Netherlands finish top of Group C and North Macedonia finished bottom, with the Dutch now playing in the last 16 on Sunday in Budapest.

3 things we learned, North Macedonia – Netherlands

1. Memphis warming up: He scored one and set up two and the man who is heading to Barcelona is playing with huge confidence. Memphis Depay has been in fine form for Lyon in recent seasons and there’s no doubt he’s the attacking talisman for the Netherlands. If he can be a little more clinical he could be on for the Golden Boot, because his side create so many chances.

2. Defensive issues for the Dutch: They conceded twice against Ukraine and gave up big chances to Austria and North Macedonia, so there are issues to sort out. They will face sterner tests in the knockout rounds and that is when we find out how good this Dutch defense is. So far, it looks a little shaky and that’s probably why Frank de Boer is playing a 3-5-2 system.

3. Legendary Pandev departs: At 37 years old, Pandev played in his 122nd and final game for North Macedonia. The Champions League winner with Inter Milan has had a glittering career and he always wanted to lead his nation to a major tournament. He’s done that now and he got a lovely guard of honor from his teammates and ovation from the fans in Amsterdam. What a player he has been and what a legacy he has in his homeland after 20 years as an international.

Man of the Match: Georgino Wijnaldum – Two goals and a driving forced throughout. He’s leading by example.

Ryan Gravenberch went close for the Netherlands and then North Macedonia thought they had taken the lead… but the goal was ruled out for offside, correctly.

Memphis Depay was a constant threat in the first half as the Dutch cranked through the gears.

Goran Pandev then set up Trajkovksi with a lovely flick but the forward saw his shot hit the post and bounce out.

Before the break, and a little against the run of play, the Netherlands took the lead as Malen found Depay and he slotted home after an incisive attack.

👏 Memphis Depay gives the Netherlands the lead against North Macedonia. Classy move, and finish. North Macedonia have come close on plenty of occasions to scoring too. Great game so far. #MKD 0-1 #NED #EURO2020 🎥 @TUDNUSA pic.twitter.com/wygrkfHU0s — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 21, 2021

There was a VAR check for a tackle from Daley Blind on Pandev in the build-up, but the goal stood.

Denzel Dumfries was then denied and so was Depay’s rebound.

In the second half Matthijs de Ligt had a header cleared off the line by Ivan Trichkovski, but moments later the Dutch doubled their lead.

Total football at #EURO2020 #NED heading for 9 points from 9 in the group stage. Wijnaldum, De Jong and Depay have been superb. 🎥 @TUDNUSA pic.twitter.com/EiMBZmLloA — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 21, 2021

Depay set up Georginio Wijnaldum to slot home and make it 2-0, and then Malen flicked superbly to Depay who was denied but Wijnaldum finished to score his second and the Netherlands’ third.

Wijnaldum almost flicked home for a hat trick as the Dutch ran riot.

Wout Weghorst came off the bench and hit the crossbar.

North Macedonia legend Goran Pandev then came off for the final time, as the 37-year-old called time on his incredible international career.

👏 Lovely scenes as Goran Pandev comes off for North Macedonia. He's given a guard of honor. His 122nd & final appearance for #MKD Fans in Amsterdam chant his name loudly. Pandev, 37, always wanted to lead his nation to a major tournament 🎥 @ESPNFCpic.twitter.com/c0agg2iMil — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 21, 2021

Follow @JPW_NBCSports