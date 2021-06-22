Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

EURO 2020 will be one heck of a show this summer, as games are being played in cities across Europe to celebrate the 60th anniversary.

[ MORE: EURO 2020 scenarios, permutations for group stage ]

With the tournament delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has changed quite a bit for some of these teams.

The likes of France, Spain, Belgium, Germany, and England are still among the favorites, while the likes of the Netherlands and Portugal have dropped off a little in recent months.

[ LIVE: Full EURO 2020 scores, tables ]

Dark horses galore include Italy, Denmark, and Wales, while first-timers Finland and North Macedonia will add plenty of intrigue.

From Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane to Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale to Kevin de Bruyne, stars will shine across Europe this summer.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

11 stadiums across 11 difference European countries will host games, with Wembley Stadium also hosting the semifinals and finals, plus games played in Glasgow, Seville, Budapest, Munich, Copenhagen, Baku, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest and Rome.

Below is the full schedule, plus betting odds, stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the European Championships.

How to watch, stream

When: June 11 to July 11

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

Live analysis from Czech Republic – England from Joe Prince-Wright at Wembley

GOALLLL! Sterling gives England a deserved lead. After good play by Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish clips a cross to the back post and Sterling heads home. Wembley goes wild. England are flying.

🔥 Raheem Sterling heads home at the back post, as England take the lead against Czech Republic! Wembley just went bonkers, as the #ThreeLions were rewarded for a superb start. Saka and Grealish created the goal. #CZE 0-1 #ENG #EURO2020 🎥 @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/rNsg7fm3Hb — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 22, 2021

CHANCE! Raheem Sterling hits the post with a great lob. What a ball from Luke Shaw. It is all England.

The scene is set here at Wembley! Atmosphere is building. The winner of this game wins Group D. A draw is enough for the Czech Republic to finish top.

Gareth Southgate starts Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire in four changes from Friday’s draw with Scotland. England fans are expecting a much-improved display, and win, to head into the last 16 in style. If England win, the reward is a last 16 game here at Wembley next week.

🙌🏟 Beautiful evening here at Wembley. Czech Republic v England kicks off at 3pm ET. #CZE needs a draw to win Group D. #ENG will finish top with a win. Really looking forward to this! Follow along here ➡️ https://t.co/KCgJfaCHXs#ENGCZE #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/RARhzJoWei — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 22, 2021

👋 Welcome to Wembley! #ENG to win and finish top of the group? Or will #CZE continue their fine tournament? Analysis, teams news & more on #CZEENG and #EURO2020 here ➡️ https://t.co/WQdCi5pDzF pic.twitter.com/eVphpdfHXG — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 22, 2021

Betting odds for each game – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Outright winners

France: +350

Germany: +600

Italy: +600

Belgium: +700

England: +750

Portugal: +900

Spain: +1000

Netherlands: +1200

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

EURO 2020 – Group stage schedule (all kick off times ET)

Friday, June 11

Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, June 12

Wales 1-1 Switzerland (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Finland 1-0 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Belgium 3-0 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, June 13

England 1-0 Croatia (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, June 14

Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Poland 1-2 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 15

Hungary 0-3 Portugal (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

France 1-0 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday, June 16

Finland 0-1 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Turkey 0-2 Wales (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, June 17

Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands 2-0 Austria (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, June 18

Sweden 1-0 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

England 0-0 Scotland (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, June 19

Hungary 1-1 France (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Portugal 2-4 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Spain 1-1 Poland (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, June 20

Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Switzerland 3-1 Turkey (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, June 21

North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Ukraine 0-1 Austria (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Finland 0-2 Belgium (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 22

3pm: Croatia v. Scotland – Glasgow

3pm: Czech Republic v. England – London

Wednesday, June 23

12pm: Slovakia v. Spain – Seville

12pm: Sweden v. Poland – St. Petersburg

3pm: Germany v. Hungary – Munich

3pm: Portugal v. France – Budapest

Knockout round schedule

Round of 16

Saturday, June 26

Match 37: Italy v Austria

Match 38: Wales v Denmark

Sunday, June 27

Match 39: Belgium v 3rd Group A/D/E/F

Match 40: Netherlands v 3rd Group D/E/F

Monday, June 28

Match 41: Winner Group F v 3rd Group A/B/C

Match 42: Runner up Group D v Runner-up Group E

Tuesday, June 29

Match 43: Winner Group E v 3rd Group A/B/C/D

Match 44: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group F

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 2

Match 45: Winner match 41 v Winner match 42

Match 46: Winner match 39 v Winner match 37

Saturday, July 3

Match 47: Winner match 40 v Winner match 38

Match 48: Winner match 43 v Winner match 44

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 6

Match 49: Winner match 46 v Winner match 45

Wednesday, July 7

Match 50: Winner match 48 v Winner match 47

Final

Sunday, July 11

Match 51: Winner match 49 v Winner match 50

EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s group stage predictions

Group A

1. Italy

2. Switzerland

3. Wales

4. Turkey

Group B

1. Belgium

2. Denmark

3. Finland

4. Russia

Group C

1. Netherlands

2. Austria

3. Ukraine

4. North Macedonia

Group D

1. England

2. Czech Republic

3. Croatia

4. Scotland

Group E

1. Spain

2. Poland

3. Sweden

4. Slovakia

Group F

1. France

2. Portugal

3. Germany

4. Hungary

Follow @JPW_NBCSports