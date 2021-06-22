Norwich City adds Rashica from Bremen in bid to replace Buendia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As USMNT fans wait to see what becomes of their relegated Werder Bremen striker, Kosovan supporters know theirs has found a top-tier home.

That’s Norwich City, who has announced the capture of 24-year-old Milot Rashica on a four-year deal.

Rashica nearly left Bremen last season but both he and American striker Josh Sargent were ticketed with surefire summer exits when the Bundesliga mainstays were relegated to the German second tier.

“I’ve watched many Norwich City games in the Premier League,” Rashica said. “It has always been a dream, for me to play in the Premier League and I’m so happy that Norwich have given me this great opportunity.”

Rashica scored three goals off a 3.76 xG production season and added an assist, all below Sargent as the 32-times capped Kosovan failed to carry the attack as he had in previous season.

He had 19 goal contributions in all comps in consecutive seasons between 2018-19 and 2019-20, but managed just eight for a tepid Bremen side in 2020-21.

Can he replace Emi Buendia, who left the Canaries for Aston Villa? Oddly enough, the transfer rumor miIl said Villa wanted Rashica in January.

Norwich needs a man who can both threaten the goal and cue up Teemu Puukki, and Rashica is at the right age with the right profile to do both.

As for Sargent, he’s yet to produce at a Bundesliga level like Rashica’s two best seasons at Bremen but he was better than the winger last season in most metrics. Where will he land?

