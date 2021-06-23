Brazil rallies to beat Colombia through Firmino, Casemiro headers (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Copa America is picking up steam, but that doesn’t mean anyone’s getting hot enough to cool off Brazil.

And if they did, well, there’s the matter of good, ol’ fashioned bounces.

Colombia threatened as much early Wednesday when Luis Diaz slashed an audacious overhead kick home in the first half of their Group B game.

Down 1-0 after 10 minutes, Brazil scrapped its way back for another win — its 10th-straight in all competitions — to stay perfect at Copa America with a 2-1 win.

THIS GAME IS TIED 🇧🇷 VAR confirms the goal and Roberto Firmino levels the score for Brazil 😤 pic.twitter.com/bnhiVuBjty — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2021

The bounce in question came when Brazil kept playing after a pass hit the referee, with Renan Lodi sweeping in a 78th-minute cross that substitute Roberto Firmino nodded home

The clock also helped, as injuries and fights provided 10 minutes of stoppage time. That’s when Neymar’s corner kick was thudded home by the dome of Casemiro.

CASEMIRO IN THE 100 MINUTE 😱 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/bGuKYoL5MW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2021

