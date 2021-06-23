Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON — England player ratings against Czech Republic were fun to dish out, as Gareth Southgate’s young side beat the Czech Republic to seal top spot in Group D.

[ MORE: EURO 2020 hub ]

There were plenty of standout performers for England, with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish taking their chances.

Defensively the Three Lions were also very solid too.

And they will need to be good at the back in the last 16 as they could face France, Germany or Portugal at Wembley next week.

For now, here’s a look at the England player ratings v. Czech Republic.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

England player ratings

Jordan Pickford: 7 – Really good save to deny Tomas Holes and was steady throughout. Having a very solid tournament with a couple of good claims in the air.

Kyle Walker: 6 – Offered a threat and linked up well with Saka. Caught out a few times defensively.

John Stones: 7 – Another assured display at center back. Subbed off as he was rested. Dangerous on attacking set pieces.

Harry Maguire: 7 – Really good return. Impressive long passes on show. Looked sharp.

Luke Shaw: 7 – Excellent ball to set up Sterling early on. Always looked to be positive in attack.

Declan Rice: 6 – Quiet first half and subbed off at half time. A tough battle against his West Ham teammate Soucek.

Kalvin Phillips: 6 – See above. Poor set piece deliveries and a few sloppy passes.

Raheem Sterling: 8 – Took his goal well, unlucky to hit the post before that and a constant threat.

Jack Grealish: 8 – Lovely assist for Sterling’s goal and his creativity gave England a totally different option.

Bukayo Saka: 8 – What a display from the teenager. Saka involved in the first goal, great twists and turns. So direct and can go either way. People will be pushing for him to start over Foden now.

Harry Kane: 7 – Looked sharper. Involved in move to Sterling’s goal, should have scored one when he cut inside, but much better from Kane. England’s players allowed him space to create and hold it up.

Substitution

Jordan Henderson (45′ on for Rice): 7 – Brought calm to proceedings. Scored, but offside.

Jude Bellingham (68′ on for Grealish): 6 – Some nice touches. Good composure.

Marcus Rashford (67′ on for Sterling): 6 – A few good runs and crosses.

Tyrone Mings (79′ on for Stones): N/A

Jadon Sancho (84′ on for Saka): N/A

Follow @JPW_NBCSports