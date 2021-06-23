Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news focuses on Ben White to Arsenal and Billy Gilmour leaving Chelsea on loan.

[ MORE: EURO 2020 hub ]

When it comes to White, the Brighton defender is a man in demand and is said to be Arsenal’s top transfer target this summer.

As for Billy Gilmour, the Chelsea and Scotland youngster has reportedly made it clear he wants to head out on loan next season and there are several clubs lining up to take him.

Here’s a closer look at these two reports.

Ben White a man in demand

A report from Football.London says that Arsenal will look to sell William Saliba, 20, this summer as they are close to signing Ben White from Brighton.

White, 23, has had a dramatic rise in recent seasons and impressed for the Seagulls last season during his first campaign in the Premier League.

It is believed Arsenal had a bid of over $56 million rejected by Brighton but will now up their offer to over $63 million to push it over the line.

Saliba signed amid much fanfare in the summer of 2019 but hasn’t played for Gunners and spent last season on loan at Nice in Ligue 1.

Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen central defense and central midfield this summer and after David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi both left, there is a big gap in defense.

With Gabriel, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari the other options at center back, there’s no doubt White would be a guaranteed starter in a back four or a three for Arsenal and he’s extremely good on the ball, which is key for a center back under Arteta.

After one very good season in the Premier League, is he worth this much?

Liverpool, Manchester United and many others have been linked with White but if Arsenal can get this deal over the line, it would be a major coup.

Gilmour wants loan, as PL clubs line up

After his fine display for Scotland against England at EURO 2020, Premier League clubs are reportedly lining up to take Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour on loan next season.

According to the Daily Mail the likes of Norwich, Southampton and Newcastle all want to sign Gilmour, 20, on loan for the 2021-22 season.

Gilmour barely featured for Thomas Tuchel and with N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic ahead of him in the pecking order in Chelsea’s midfield, it is surely best for the ‘Irn Bru Iniesta’ to head out on loan.

It seems like Norwich are the frontrunners for Gilmour as the report states that Norwich manager Daniel Farke has a great relationship with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

If Gilmour did move to Norwich, it is clear he will play regularly for the Canaries on their return to the Premier League and he would slot in for Oliver Skipp, who was great on loan from Tottenham last season but it’s not known if he will be able to re-join from Spurs this summer.

After breaking through at Chelsea under Frank Lampard, then suffering a serious knee injury, Gilmour is back to full fitness and his quality on the ball is undoubted.

Whichever club signs him on loan next season will be massively improving their midfield options.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports