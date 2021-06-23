Penalty and non-penalty calls, plural, leave Portugal, France level

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mateu Lahoz made a lot of big calls, but he left it to VAR to decide the biggest moment and that is perhaps the most controversial part of Wednesday’s 2-2 draw between Portugal and France.

Three of the four goals came from the penalty spot, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a pair of spot-kicks and Portugal earned a date with Belgium in the Round of 16.

France wins the group and will meet Switzerland in the next round. Germany’s 2-2 draw with Hungary means it will meet England next.

Karim Benzema scored a penalty and the match’s only goal from open play, but it will be a call Lahoz did not make that will cause consternation to the French.

A seeming stoppage-time penalty sent VAR to decide a possible match-winner, but VAR was not interested in the potential foul.

This after Lahoz awarded a penalty to Portugal for a Hugo Lloris punch on Danilo, then to France for a coming together between Nelson Semedo and Kylian Mbappe, and then to Portugal again for a late handball.

