VIDEO: PST unfiltered – EURO favorites, dark horses, bracket madness

ProSoccerTalk is now on video as well as in written format as plenty of opinion is coming to Premier League videos, even in the offseason when the stars hit EURO 2020 and Copa America.

Unleash the beast, as they say.

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

With JPW is based in England and heading to Premier League games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the EURO 2020

Top EURO 2020 Round of 16 matchups to watch: Germany – England in focus

ProSoccerTalk’s Joe Prince-Wright and Nick Mendola share their EURO 2020 frontrunners, including an England team with massive home advantages at Wembley and the chance to cast out German ghosts of tournaments past.

EURO 2020 favorites include Germany, England, Belgium, Portugal, Italy

Joe and Nick then detail the EURO 2020 Round of 16 matchups and storylines they’re looking forward to as well as the dark horse teams worth keeping in mind as the top-heavy bracket leaves room for imagination in the bottom.

