WATCH: Diaz’s vicious overhead goal smashes Colombia ahead of Brazil

By Nicholas MendolaJun 23, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT
It takes something special to beat Tite’s Brazil and Colombia’s Luis Diaz has ticked that box early in a Copa America match on Wednesday.

Diaz somehow doesn’t lose sight of Juan Cuadrado’s big spinning cross in the 10th minute and goes airborne to deliver an overhead volley from a waist-high position (That’ll make sense when you watch the video below).

[ MORE: Copa America 2021 hub ]

The goal is just the third in a Colombia shirt for Diaz, the Porto 24-year-old who had two goals in 19 previous caps. The second came earlier this month in a 3-0 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying win over Peru.

Los Cafeteros need a win to cement their footing in Group B, entering the match with a 1-1-1 record with Brazil 2-0.

Brazil rarely concedes goals under Tite and loses even less often. Moments like this, however, make the latter more likely though there’s plenty of time left in Brazil.