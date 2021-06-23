WATCH: Marta looong-distance goal puts cherry on unbeaten Orlando win

By Nicholas MendolaJun 23, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT
0 Comments

World-class goals aren’t limited to EURO 2020 (in 2021) on Wednesday.

The National Women’s Soccer League would like a word, and Marta is speaking on its behalf.

[ LIVE: Full EURO 2020 scores, tables ]

The five-time FIFA World Player of the Year delivered the goods with a long-range missile for Orlando Pride, recalling Carli Lloyd at the World Cup on a day Lloyd took the next step on a journey to make women’s soccer history.

Marta carries her dribble 20 yards and is just outside the center circle when she spies Kansas City goalkeeper Abby Smith off her line and sends an arrow into the back of the net.

The goal completes a 3-1 score line in favor of Orlando, who remains unbeaten and atop the NWSL table through seven matches.

Smith, for what it’s worth, made seven saves in the loss.

More women's soccer

Women's Champions League
Chelsea joins Barcelona as UEFA Women’s Champions League will see first-time...
Women's Super League
VIDEO: Man City levels late but Chelsea moves closer to WSL title defense
Rhali Dobson
Striker retires to support ill partner; Adds goal, fiance in final game (video)