WATCH: Marta looong-distance goal puts cherry on unbeaten Orlando win

World-class goals aren’t limited to EURO 2020 (in 2021) on Wednesday.

The National Women’s Soccer League would like a word, and Marta is speaking on its behalf.

The five-time FIFA World Player of the Year delivered the goods with a long-range missile for Orlando Pride, recalling Carli Lloyd at the World Cup on a day Lloyd took the next step on a journey to make women’s soccer history.

Marta carries her dribble 20 yards and is just outside the center circle when she spies Kansas City goalkeeper Abby Smith off her line and sends an arrow into the back of the net.

The goal completes a 3-1 score line in favor of Orlando, who remains unbeaten and atop the NWSL table through seven matches.

Smith, for what it’s worth, made seven saves in the loss.

