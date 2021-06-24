Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USWNT stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press have departed Manchester United after spending the 2020-21 season with the Women’s Super League (WSL) side on one-year contracts, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Heath and Press each signed with Manchester United last fall during the COVID-19 pandemic after electing not to participate in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup when the league returned from a three-month shutdown. The USWNT stars each scored four goals for Manchester United — Press in 17 appearances and Heath in 11.

Manchester United finished 4th in the WSL this season, but the Red Devils mounted a bit of a title challenge for close to three-quarters of the season before eventually falling away down the stretch.

Expansion side Racing Louisville hold the NWSL rights to Heath and Press after selecting the USWNT duo in the expansion draft last winter.

Both Heath and Press were named in Vlatko Andonovski’s 18-woman squad for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, where the USWNT is once again expected to take home the gold. It is most likely that they will decide and/or announce the next step of their respective careers following the Olympics.

