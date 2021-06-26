Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gareth Bale stormed off when asked if he would retire from Wales, as the captain of the Welsh national team was understandably emotional following their EURO 2020 exit.

Bale, 31, stood tall for Wales this summer but they were hammered 4-0 by Denmark in the last 16 clash in Amsterdam and many believe he will now call time on his international career for Wales.

Some believe he may retire altogether this summer.

Asked by the BBC after the game about his future and if that was his last game for Wales, Bale simply raised his hand and walked away from the interview.

So, we don’t know anything about his future, but previously he said he knows what he wants to do and when he reveals his decision it will ’cause chaos’ this summer.

Bale was asked about his overall thoughts on the game, and had this to say.

Wales fail to build on good early start

“We started very well for the first 25 minutes. Conceded a goal and the game changed,” Bale said. “We came out the second half and unfortunately made a mistake to concede a goal and I guess that killed the momentum on our side. To finish the game on our side is disappointing but the boys are frustrated and angry, it’s understandable. I’d rather us go out kicking and screaming than laying off and doing nothing.”

Bale was asked about Denmark’s crucial second goal just after half time, as Kieffer Moore looked to be clearly fouled but play went on and Kasper Dolberg finished.

A lengthy VAR check ensued but the goal stood and Bale and Wales were not happy with the officials.

“Definitely,” Bale said when asked if it was a foul. “If you play the ball through the back of someone it is a foul. I feel like the referee was being influenced by a lot of supporters here. It is what it is. There’s no point making excuses now. It is disappointing.”

Bale added: “We missed an opportunity. One thing we can’t fault is the effort the boys showed, that is the minimum requirement for this group and I’m proud of them all still.”

