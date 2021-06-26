Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An inspired Denmark beat Wales 4-0 in Amsterdam to reach the quarterfinals of EURO 2020, as the Danish dream continues.

[ MORE: EURO 2020 hub ]

Kasper Dolberg, who started in place of the unavailable Yussuf Poulsen, scored in each half and Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite scored late on as Denmark dominated Wales.

That win sets up a quarterfinal clash against either the Netherlands or Czech Republic in Baku, Azerbaijan, next Saturday.

Wales barely threatened and had substitute Harry Wilson sent off late on to compound their misery.

After everything that Denmark have gone through during EURO 2020 with Christien Eriksen’s cardiac arrest and their dramatic win against Russia to sneak out of their group, neutrals everywhere are pulling for them to cause a shock and win it all.

The way they’re playing right now, maybe, just maybe, a Denmark win wouldn’t be so much of a shock at all.

3 things we learned from Wales – Denmark

1. Inspired Denmark deliver: Aside from the first 10 minutes (more on that below) Denmark were dominant and played as if they knew they were going to win. After the horror situation with Christian Eriksen in their opening group game, to fight back like this and reach the quarterfinals is nothing short of sensational. They played very well against the number one team on the planet, Belgium, and battered Russia to reach the last 16. Against Wales they were composed, clever and ruthless. Given they are on the easier side of the draw, you shouldn’t bet against Denmark making it to the semifinals. At least.

2. Tactical switch, Christensen wins it: Wales were dangerous early on as Gareth Bale flashed a shot wide and there were too many gaps for him, Aaron Ramsey and Kieffer Moore to play in. Then Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand switched to a back four and pushed Chelsea center back Andreas Christensen into midfield. It worked better than perhaps any in-game tactical switch in recent memory. It totally nullified the threat of Ramsey and Jannik Vestergaard and Simon Kjaer won the battle against an isolated Moore. This tactical switch was the key to Denmark winning.

3. Bale, Ramsey couldn’t do it on their own: Bale and Ramsey showed quality in attack but Wales needed to show more throughout and they simply didn’t turn up. Rob Page’s young side did really well to get to the last 16 (so many youngsters impressed) and many believed they could get past Denmark with Bale and Ramsey working in tandem. That plan hinged on the rest of the team being solid defensively and they were undone thanks to a fine Dolberg strike and then a defensive mishap for the second. There’s no shame in that, and Wales fought hard but just didn’t have enough quality to back-up their superstars.

Man of the Match: Kasper Dolberg – Took his two goals really well as the former Ajax star was given a standing ovation when subbed off. Maehle was superb at left wing-back and Christensen was excellent too. Denmark stood tall.

Wales started well and Gareth Bale flashed an effort just wide as the skipper tried to set the tone.

Moments later Dan James’ cross caused problems but Ramsey and Bale got in the way of each other and Denmark hacked clear.

Denmark improved before half time as they put pressure on Wales with several corner kicks, and then Dolberg delivered a moment of magic.

The former Ajax striker was only in the lineup due to Yussuf Poulsen being unavailable, but he showed his class with a brilliant low shot to put Denmark 1-0 up in Amsterdam.

🔥 GOALLLL! Kasper Dolberg drills home a low curler to put Denmark 1-0 up. What a hit! Dolberg only in the starting lineup because Poulsen is unavailable. The former Ajax striker has made his mark back in Amsterdam.#WAL 0-1 #DEN #EURO2020 via @TUDNUSApic.twitter.com/NNA5Adqlg5 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 26, 2021

Denmark almost doubled their lead but Danny Ward denied Dolberg’s flick at the near post, as the Danes were rampant.

Ward also tipped Joakim Maehle’s shot wide as Wales just couldn’t get a grip on the game.

Denmark doubled their lead at the start of the second half as a fine run from Martin Braithwaite saw him cross and substitute Neco Williams cleared it straight to Dolberg who finished.

Even though Wales wanted a free kick for a foul on Moore in the build-up, nothing was given and the goal stood.

Wales could have pulled one back as Williams’ cross looked certain to be headed in by Moore but Bale got in front of his own man and got it all wrong as he nodded wide.

James had a shot blocked by Christensen, who was everywhere, as Wales pushed hard to get back in the game.

In the end Denmark held on with ease as Mathias Jensen hit the post with a curler, the excellent Maehle went close and then Martin Braithwaite hit the post before Mahele scored to put deserved gloss on the scoreline.

Substitute Wilson was sent off to rub further salt into Wales’ wounds and then Braithwaite smashed home to make it 4-0 after a lengthy VAR check.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports