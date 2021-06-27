In the latest transfer news Hector Bellerin to Inter Milan and Kinsgley Coman to Liverpool are the main focus.

The Bellerin report does make a lot of sense, as Arsenal appear ready to offload plenty of players and Inter are looking for a right back as they are on the verge of selling Achraf Hakimi to PSG for $83 million.

As for Coman to Liverpool, that is an intriguing report and it would be a shock if Bayern Munich sold the French international and suggests Liverpool could make some big moves in terms of ins and outs.

Let’s dig a little deeper into these two reports.

Arsenal to begin rebuild?

According to a report from our partners at Sky in Italy, there is serious interest in Hector Bellerin from Inter Milan.

Per the report, Inter have offered to take Bellerin on loan this season and then have an option to buy the Spanish right back in the summer of 2022. Arsenal are said to want $27.7 million for Bellerin.

It is believed that Atletico Madrid and Villarreal both want to sign Bellerin, 26, too and the Barcelona academy product seems set for a move this summer.

This could work well for everyone involved. Inter needed the cash for Hakimi, as they have huge financial problems and that led to Antonio Conte quitting as their boss despite leading them to the Serie A title last season, so they will need a solid right back.

With Simone Inzaghi in charge at Inter, the Italian giants will be in the Champions League next season and that will surely intrigue Bellerin.

The Barcelona native has grown up at Arsenal over the last decade and seems at home in London, but his days with the Gunners seem to be numbered.

Along with Granit Xhaka he could be among the senior players to be moved on this summer and Arsenal do have the likes of Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers ready to play at right back. After a few serious injuries, Bellerin hasn’t quite been the same for Arsenal in recent seasons.

Liverpool chase French winger

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy states that Liverpool made a $41.6 million bid for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, which has been turned down.

Other reports from Germany have confirmed the interest in Coman, 23, as Bayern are said to want closer to $60 million for the PSG academy product. The reports also state that incoming Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann is a fan of Coman and wants him to stay, while the winger is a key player for France at EURO 2020 this summer.

Coman has two years left on his current deal at Bayern and the fact Liverpool are interested in signing a new winger is very intriguing.

Does this mean one of Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane will move on this summer?

Perhaps not, as the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino are more likely to leave, but Coman is a fine talent and would likely only leave Bayern Munich for a place as a regular elsewhere. You could see him slotting in well to Jurgen Klopp’s system and along with Diogo Jota, he would help to freshen up their attack and give it a younger feel.

Coman has played well against Liverpool in recent seasons in the Champions League and the young winger scored the winner in the 2019-20 final. But with Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry around at Bayern, he may feel it is time to move on.

