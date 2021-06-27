Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 Copa America will be held in Brazil after it was delayed from last summer, and then moved from former co-hosts Colombia and Argentina.

It was moved from the former due to ongoing political unrest, while the latter has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

That saw Brazil step in at the last minute to host the tournament, but that doesn’t mean players and staff are particularly happy about the tournament taking place.

Five stadiums in four Brazilian cities will host the tournament, with the Maracana and Estadio Nilson Santos in Rio, plus the Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha in Brasilia, Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba and the Estadio Olimpico in Goiania.

The Selecao are favorites for the tournament, while Lionel Messi aims to win his first-ever major trophy for the Albiceleste as time is ticking on his career. So many Premier League stars will be on show for Brazil and Argentina, so this is always a tournament to keep a close eye on.

Elsewhere, the likes of Uruguay, Colombia, and Chile all look dangerous, but the traditional powers will fancy their chances of being crowned champions of South America. These 10 teams know each other extremely well as they are currently doing battle in 2022 World Cup qualifying too. This should be epic.

Below is everything you need to know for Copa America with the schedule, groups, betting odds, predictions, how to watch info and more.

How to watch, stream

When: June 13 to July 10

TV Channel/Stream: Fox Sports and Univision

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

Copa America betting odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Outright winners

Brazil: +110

Argentina: +270

Colombia: +600

Uruguay: +800

Chile: +1200

Peru: +3300

Ecuador: +3300

Paraguay: +4000

Venezuela: +4000

Bolivia: +12500

Copa America – Group stage schedule (all kick off times ET)

Sunday, June 13

Brazil 3-0 Venezuela

Colombia 1-0 Ecuador

Monday, June 14

Argentina 1-1 Chile

Paraguay 3-1 Bolivia

Thursday, June 17

Colombia 0-0 Venezuela

Brazil 4-0 Peru

Friday, June 18

Chile 1-0 Bolivia

Argentina 1-0 Uruguay

Sunday, June 20

Venezuela 2-2 Ecuador

Colombia 1-2 Peru

Monday, June 21

Uruguay 1-1 Chile

Argentina 1-0 Paraguay

Wednesday, June 23

Ecuador 2-2 Peru

Brazil 2-1 Colombia – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, June 24

Bolivia 0-2 Uruguay

Chile 0-2 Paraguay

Sunday, June 27

5pm: Brazil v. Ecuador

5pm: Venezuela v. Peru

Monday, June 28

8pm: Uruguay v. Paraguay

8pm: Bolivia v. Argentina

Knockout round schedule

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 2

Match 21: Runner up Group B v 3rd place Group A – 5pm ET

Match 22: Winner Group B v 4th Group A – 6pm ET

Saturday, July 3

Match 23: Runner up Group A v 3rd Group B – 6pm ET

Match 24: Winner Group A v 4th Group B – 9pm ET

Semifinals

Monday, July 5

Match 25: Winner Match 22 v Winner Match 21 – 7pm ET

Tuesday, July 6

Match 26: Winner Match 24 v Winner Match 23 – 9pm ET

Third-place match

Friday, July 9

Match 27: Loser Match 26 v Loser Match 25 – 8pm ET

Final

Saturday, July 10

Match 28: Winner Match 26 v Loser Match 25 – 8pm ET

Copa America predictions – JPW’s group stage predictions

Group A

1. Argentina

2. Uruguay

3. Chile

4. Paraguay

5. Bolivia

Group B

1. Brazil

2. Colombia

3. Peru

4. Ecuador

5. Venezuela

