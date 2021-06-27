De Bruyne injured, leaves Belgium – Portugal in 2nd half

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The rest of Kevin De Bruyne’s EURO 2020 campaign is in doubt after the brilliant Belgian playmaker left Sunday’s last-16 clash against Portugal with an ankle injury just after the start of the second half.

De Bruyne, who already missed out on Belgium’s first game and a half at EURO 2020 due to the facial fractures he suffered during the UEFA Champions League final, was subbed out in the 48th minute with the Red Devils 1-0 up on Portugal thanks to Thorgan Hazard’s laser-guided rocket (WATCH HERE – VIDEO) just before halftime.

The injury occurred when Joao Palhinha lunged in from behind and trapped the ankle of De Bruyne under his leg as he continued to stride forward. De Bruyne’s left ankle could easily be seen rolling inward on slow-motion replay.

#EURO2020:

Se lesionó De Bruyne Kevin salió a los 47 minutos tras una entrada de João Palhinha. Fue sustituido por Mertens. Fuerza De Bruyne! 🖤💛❤ pic.twitter.com/poTKqEPkmB — 𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙞𝙩𝙮 | ARG (@bIuemanchester) June 27, 2021

Check back on PST for an update from Belgium manager Roberto Martinez after the game.

