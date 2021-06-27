EURO 2020 will be one heck of a show this summer, as games are being played in cities across Europe to celebrate the 60th anniversary.
And we have now reached the knockout rounds. Let’s go!
With the tournament delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has changed quite a bit for some of these teams.
The likes of France, Spain, Belgium, Germany and England are still among the favorites, while the likes of the Netherlands and Portugal have dropped off a little in recent months but have shown how dangerous they can be.
Dark horses galore include Italy, Denmark and Wales, while first-timers Finland and North Macedonia were fun to have around in the group stage, so too were Hungary and Scotland. But now, 24 have been reduced to 16.
From Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane to Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale to Kevin de Bruyne, stars will shine across Europe this summer.
11 stadiums across 11 difference European countries will host games, with Wembley Stadium also hosting the semifinals and finals, plus games played in Glasgow, Seville, Budapest, Munich, Copenhagen, Baku, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest and Rome.
Below is the full schedule, plus betting odds, stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the European Championships.
How to watch, stream
When: June 11 to July 11
TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+
Betting odds for each game – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet
Outright winners
France: +400
Italy: +600
England: +650
Germany: +700
Spain: +750
Belgium: +900
Netherlands: +900
Portugal: +1100
Denmark + 2000
EURO 2020 – Knockout round schedule (all kick off times ET)
Round of 16
Saturday, June 26
Italy 2-1 (AET) Austria (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Wales 0-4 Denmark (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Sunday, June 27
Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Monday, June 28
Match 41: France v Switzerland – 3pm ET (Bucharest)
Match 42: Croatia v Spain – 12pm ET (Copenhagen)
Tuesday, June 29
Match 43: Sweden v Ukraine – 3pm ET (Glasgow)
Match 44: England v Germany – 12pm ET (London)
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 2
Match 45: Winner match 41 v Winner match 42 – 12pm ET (St. Petersburg)
Match 46: Winner match 39 v Winner match 37 – 3pm ET (Munich)
Saturday, July 3
Match 47: Winner match 40 v Winner match 38 – 12pm ET (Baku)
Match 48: Winner match 43 v Winner match 44 – 3pm ET (Rome)
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 6
Match 49: Winner match 46 v Winner match 45 – 3pm ET (London)
Wednesday, July 7
Match 50: Winner match 48 v Winner match 47 – 3pm ET (London)
Final
Sunday, July 11
Match 51: Winner match 49 v Winner match 50 – 3pm ET (London)
EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s knockout round predictions
Round of 16
Denmark beat Wales
Italy beat Austria
Belgium beat Portugal
Netherlands beat Czech Republic
France beat Switzerland
Spain beat Croatia
England beat Germany
Sweden beat Ukraine
Quarterfinals
Belgium beat Italy
France beat Spain
England beat Sweden
Netherlands beat Denmark
Semifinals
Belgium beat France
England beat Netherlands
Final
Belgium beat England
Group stage results, analysis
Friday, June 11
Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Saturday, June 12
Wales 1-1 Switzerland (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Finland 1-0 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Belgium 3-0 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Sunday, June 13
England 1-0 Croatia (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Monday, June 14
Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Poland 1-2 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Tuesday, June 15
Hungary 0-3 Portugal (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
France 1-0 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Wednesday, June 16
Finland 0-1 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Turkey 0-2 Wales (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, June 17
Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Netherlands 2-0 Austria (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Friday, June 18
Sweden 1-0 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
England 0-0 Scotland (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Saturday, June 19
Hungary 1-1 France (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Portugal 2-4 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Spain 1-1 Poland (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Sunday, June 20
Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Switzerland 3-1 Turkey (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Monday, June 21
North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Ukraine 0-1 Austria (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Finland 0-2 Belgium (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Tuesday, June 22
Croatia 3-1 Scotland (Glasgow) –RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Czech Republic 0-1 England (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Wednesday, June 23
Slovakia 0-5 Spain (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Sweden 3-2 Poland (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Germany 2-2 Hungary (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Portugal 2-2 France (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s group stage predictions
Group A
1. Italy
2. Switzerland
3. Wales
4. Turkey
Group B
1. Belgium
2. Denmark
3. Finland
4. Russia
Group C
1. Netherlands
2. Austria
3. Ukraine
4. North Macedonia
Group D
1. England
2. Czech Republic
3. Croatia
4. Scotland
Group E
1. Spain
2. Poland
3. Sweden
4. Slovakia
Group F
1. France
2. Portugal
3. Germany
4. Hungary